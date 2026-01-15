After another day of dismay and disbelief at the state of our world, I set out on my train commute home desperate for a reminder of what is beautiful. Searching for a soundtrack to match my mood, I chose a classical mix.

It was beautiful, and heartbreaking, and hopeful. The second movement of Mozart’s beloved fifth violin concerto. And while I know sharing a half-hour piece of classical music on Substack is not exactly a recipe for likes, shares, or new subscribers, if I can imbue even a few of you with the joy this piece gave me, it will be worth it.

I turned to YouTube for a suitable video and found one by the incomparable Hilary Hahn. I noticed on the thumbnail that she was wearing a face mask, but didn’t think much of it until I started to listen.

It is a beautiful rendition. Yet something sounded slightly different than I expected. I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. Then I looked more closely at the video. Watching on my phone, I zoomed in and saw that everyone, save the wind players, was wearing a mask. They were spread out, what we used to call “social distancing,” one musician to a stand.

I checked the date. A live recording from November 14, 2020. The heart of COVID, before vaccines.

I found myself struggling to fully remember what that time felt like. It seems so long ago. But I do remember the pain and suffering. The uncertainty. The constant wondering if this will end, and how.

For millions of people, those who lost family members, who continue to suffer from long COVID, or who live with conditions that make them especially vulnerable, it hasn’t ended. And our society hasn’t fully recovered. We are scarred in ways I don’t think we yet fully appreciate, even as we have rushed headlong into another hellscape that was undoubtedly accelerated by the pandemic.

And yet, watching this performance, I remembered how desperate we were to gather again in community. How essential shared experience is. How art fills us with purpose and belonging. How it speaks across centuries.

We need to be in dialogue, individuals within a community. That is what a concerto is, after all: a soloist in conversation with the orchestra. The word concerto itself comes from a root meaning to bring together, to harmonize.

We could all use more harmony now.

So much has transpired in the five years since this recording was made. Our world has changed in ways we could not have predicted, and it will continue to do so. The future remains unknowable.

We will persevere.

We will gather.

We will speak to one another.

And we will remember how beautiful life can be.

I hope some of you choose to listen, perhaps while making dinner or settling in for the evening, or during a quiet moment of reflection or communion.

Thank you, Ms. Hahn.

Thank you to the Houston Symphony Orchestra .

And thank you, Mozart.

