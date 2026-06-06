The number of people still alive who remember June 6, 1944, D-Day, is rapidly dwindling. Fewer still are those who served in the war, let alone the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy on that bloody, fateful day.

In the eighty-two years since, the lessons of that horrific conflict have faded along with the lives of those who lived through it. But the mission of that day, the struggle of democracy against fascism, freedom against tyranny, and our common humanity against the most divisive and violent of human instincts, remains as urgent as ever.

Every year on this anniversary, people gather to remember the battles of that day and the war that D-Day helped bring to a close. It is a time for the leaders of the nations that fought there as allies to renew the pledge of freedom and recall the values for which so many sacrificed.

There have been moments of soaring oratory. On the fortieth anniversary, standing at Pointe du Hoc during the height of the Cold War, President Reagan praised the Rangers who scaled the cliffs in a speech that is widely regarded as among the finest of his presidency. He concluded:

“Here, in this place where the West held together, let us make a vow to our dead. Let us show them by our actions that we understand what they died for... Strengthened by their courage, heartened by their valor, and borne by their memory, let us continue to stand for the ideals for which they lived and died.”

Thirty years later, President Obama gave this call to collective memory:

“Here, we don’t just commemorate victory, as proud of that victory as we are. We don’t just honor sacrifice, as grateful as the world is. We come to remember why America and our allies gave so much for the survival of liberty at its moment of maximum peril. We come to tell the story of the men and women who did it so that it remains seared into the memory of a future world.”

But today, twelve years later, an American official came to those same shores and said something so horrific and shocking that it deserves to be noted.

The ideals Reagan extolled are being abandoned. The story Obama hoped would be seared into the memory of a future world is being rewritten. To such a degree, in fact, that the rhetoric from a leading member of the government of the United States sounds disturbingly similar to the ideology the Americans who landed at Normandy were sent to defeat.

At the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach and the graves of 9,388 Americans who gave their lives fighting Nazi Germany, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivered remarks that betrayed the very ideals for which those Americans fought and died.

Hegseth suggested that Europe was once again under assault. That is true when you consider Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the largest war on the continent since World War II. But that was not the “enemy” Hegseth had in mind.

Instead, Hegseth declared:

“Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different, dangerous ideologies. Beaches in Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive,” Hegseth continued. “When will European capitals do something about that invasion or is it too late? I pray not, and I believe not.”

This idea that Europe is under attack, that it is being invaded by migrants, is not new. Those Americans who lived through World War II would have recognized it immediately. It is the rhetoric of ethnic nationalism, racial grievance, and national purity. It was the hateful ideology that the free world mobilized to defeat.

From now on, Hegseth’s hateful speech cannot be separated from that hallowed ground. It will be part of its history. And it marks a dark and dangerous moment.

The question before us is whether this abhorrent worldview also foretells our future, or whether we can remember and reteach the lessons of World War II, the bravery of those who stormed the beaches at Normandy, and the righteousness of the cause for which they fought.

We have defeated this kind of hatred before. We can do so again.

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