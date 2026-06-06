Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Bruce S's avatar
Bruce S
20h

This is the same type of hatred that every immigrant group to the US faced. Whether your ancestors were Black, Irish, Italian, Mexican, German, Catholic, or whatever, everyone of them faced backlash from some hateful person like Hegseth. He claims to be Christian but doesn't understand the basics that Jesus taught. Hegseth is a disgrace to all the men who fought and died to save our country from the Nazis.

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Esther B's avatar
Esther B
20h

Hegseth is a disgrace.

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