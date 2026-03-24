Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Joan Grabe's avatar
Joan Grabe
1d

Thank you ! That was lovely. Although I am much older than you CBS has been a beacon in my life. We used to have a big console radio in our living room and every night we would gather around for the news or the Lone Ranger Ranger or some show my mother and grandmother wanted to listen to and my father would grumble. Then TV and all the news we ever wanted from Walter Cronkite who cried when Kennedy was killed.and the Vietnam war and the protests. Always with Cronkite truly “anchoring” the news for us. Then Dan Rather and so many others. CBS was all I ever watched. I feel bereft as you do. And we have another thing to mourn together and remember.

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Carol S's avatar
Carol S
1d

You aroused the deep sadness I carry around every day, as a child of the 1950s. It is so hard to say good-bye to the life given to me for so long, a good-bye brought about by sheer evil. Steady. Courage. Onward.

No Kings!

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