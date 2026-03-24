The astronomer Carl Sagan said, “The Cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff.”

He was describing how the atoms that make up our DNA strands and the cells that give our bodies shape and function were once part of stars. We are made of basic particles, recycled and reconstituted through time and space. It is all the more poetic because it is true.

Our societies and cultures, the way we think, act, and move through the world, are also shaped by a confluence of forces that are impossible to isolate or fully categorize. And that is certainly true of our democracy.

When we talk about our system of government—its norms, laws, customs, and history—we often focus on the structure of our federal system, the three branches, the leaders we have elected to guide us or take us astray, our core ideals, and the corrupting influences of money and power.

But those of us inhabiting the United States are the accumulation of a spectrum of influences that have forged the foundation of our current era.

Though perhaps biased, I would argue that one powerful current that shaped our nation was a very special place that gave me my start—a destination for countless millions over the decades, a center of integrity and belonging shared across the country through the very air we breathe, with the fitting motto “Welcome Home”: CBS News.

So it was with sadness that I heard the news last week of layoffs at the network, and especially the shuttering of CBS News Radio, which would have celebrated its centennial next year. That was 99 years of making sense of the world for listeners in cities and towns, across rural farmland, coast to coast, and even beyond our borders. For long-haul truckers traveling windswept plains bringing goods to market, for parents rising early to pack a child’s lunch, for the powerbrokers in Washington who needed to know what the day would bring.

I like to think that most of us living in this country today contain within us, in addition to the stardust, a bit of CBS News. The network that broke stories, created accountability, fostered shared experiences, documented the world, and drove the news cycle helped shape our country and the people who have lived here.

But for those of us who worked at CBS News, it is difficult to convey fully to those who didn’t, the influence of that experience and the community it provided. It was flawed, of course, incomplete, and limited like any collection of humans, but at its best it was inspiring and infused with a weight of obligation to do work that matters and is bigger than oneself. So even for those of us who left CBS News a long time ago, to see what it is becoming now is infuriating, frightening, but most of all, heartbreaking.

The headlines and online chatter rightly tie the downsizing to the disastrous tenure of Bari Weiss as head of the news division and the new Trump-friendly corporate ownership. There are also articles about the struggles of legacy media and the crumbling of the business models that once provided CBS News the resources to cover the world.

All of these are correct framings. But we also need to focus on what has been lost—not because it can be resuscitated in its previous form, but so that we can find within ourselves the inspiration to reimagine and reinvigorate the democratic ideals that CBS News helped make possible.

When I see much of what passes for television journalism now—the small, predictable stable of experts with their ready soundbites—I think back to what it felt like to be barreling toward an airport, chasing a story, not knowing what you would find or who you would meet when you got there. The physical offices of CBS News on the West Side of Midtown Manhattan, in an old dairy factory, were for the most part not a place you wanted to spend much time. But that felt like the point.

As young reporters, we were taught that you don’t find the story, or anything approximating the truth, sitting at a desk behind a computer. The real world is out there at the end of your journey. Go out with curiosity, gather the raw materials, and only then come back to process it.

Even though it has been nearly 20 years since I worked there, CBS News was the crucible that shaped my work and career in ways I will never fully fathom. Working there, I always felt like I had been handed a legacy that no one owned, but all had a responsibility to carry forward.

From the fearless reporting of Edward R. Murrow and his fellow correspondents during World War II, to the exposure of Senator Joseph McCarthy, to the acknowledgment that the Vietnam War was a lost cause by Walter Cronkite. From the coverage of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, to the Civil Rights Movement and Watergate, by my friend and mentor Dan Rather. From the investigations of 60 Minutes to the artistry of Sunday Morning. CBS News wasn’t just an outlet or a network. It was part of the fabric of the United States.

My first concern when the news broke was for my many friends still working there, to see how they were doing. When I found out those I know are okay in their jobs, at least for now, I knew whose perspective I really wanted.

“Well hello, Elliot,” came the familiar greeting as the FaceTime image appeared on my screen. And there was Dan Rather.

Our conversations are usually a mix of personal updates, sports, and a fair amount of news, often with a shared incredulity at where the world finds itself. But on this day, we quickly went to the place where we met and spent several years working closely together.

I grew up in a time after Cronkite, Murrow, and the others who had quite literally put CBS News on the map with their reporting from hotspots around the globe. So for me, Dan was CBS News. And when I first got to work with him, shortly after college, it felt like the fortunate beginning of a career I expected would last decades at the network.

Because there was no better place to do the journalism I wanted to do. Getting into the CBS News family felt like securing a golden ticket. The producers, correspondents, editors, shipping clerks, technical support, assistants, senior staff—most people I met while working there had spent their entire careers at the network. And it made perfect sense. Why go anywhere else?

By the time I chose to leave in 2007, it was a difficult decision, but I could already see the decline taking hold at CBS News and across network news more broadly. I felt the need to take on new challenges. Yet I now see clearly that a significant part of me never left.

Dan and I have talked a lot about CBS News over our decades of collaboration. Neither of us is particularly prone to nostalgia. Journalism tends to select for people who look forward to whatever might come, more than backward to what was or might have been.

But the end of CBS News Radio, in particular, feels like a passing, akin to the death of a friend. Dan had spent countless hours on its airwaves, and as we talked, his focus was on what its end signified. “It was another one of our democratic institutions,” he shared.

And that is what hits hardest for me. When I think about the country in which I grew up, despite all of its injustices and inequalities, there was a set of institutions that both helped our government function and held it accountable. And part of that was CBS News.

My children will never know that world instinctively. For them, information is a constant torrent of distractions, and their youth has been defined by an unaccountable government and a would-be king. Seeing them watch, and deeply enjoy, a program like Sunday Morning is to realize how rare this kind of storytelling is in their lives.

This is what we have lost with the diminution of CBS News. The stories. The broadening of our perspectives. The sense of purpose. The belief that information can improve our world. Despite all the setbacks, people there continue to do great work. I like to think they are holding a fragile flame so that it can rekindle great journalism and reignite a democratic spirit that casts aside autocracy for accountability.

So to those still there, to the many more who passed through, and to all of us whose world was made better by this democratic institution that honored the founding ideal of a free press, I’ll borrow two of Dan’s favorite words, and add one of my own: Steady. Courage. Onward.

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