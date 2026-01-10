Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Chris Rauber
Great points, Elliot. The aftermath to the Civil War alone holds great lessons. We let many manifest traitors to the Union off the hook, and let the benefits of Reconstruction be undermined by unrepentant and deeply racist former Confederates and slave owners. The results have poisoned our history from Appomattox to this very moment. Nixon got off too lightly. Same with Joseph McCarthy. And the same with the January 6 conspirators, including Trump and many of his close advisors and family members. A number of U.S. Supreme Court justices also need to be investigated if we ever have a legitimate, decent & honorable government again.

Linda Braun
Wow, Elliot, that is one of the strongest statements I’ve encountered about what we should plan to do. Personally I have always been a peacemaker, among family and friends. So your stance challenges me to see another perspective. I remind myself that justice is one of the highest values in Judaism (my home base and I think yours.) Yet what you wrote about is not about an abstract value but a pragmatic path to accomplishing “Never again!” Thank you for outlining things so clearly.

