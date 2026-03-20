Dear Friends,

I have seen in some of your comments on my posts an echo of what I hear elsewhere. As important as it is to document all that is wrong and horrific about our times, and the people driving us toward an abyss, we also need to focus on what we can do to foster change.

We need to hear about the energy and action that can transform the headwinds of dismay into tailwinds that can propel a restoration and reinvigoration of our democracy.

I agree wholeheartedly. I look for opportunities to cheer on the efforts to organize and protest, to vote and support those who will use the privileges of their offices to make this country more just and more free.

If these are the tributaries that can carry us forward, let us also walk upstream to the source of our power, at the headwaters of hope.

Hope is an essential force that has shaped our nation, perhaps more than any other. It is easy to lose sight of that truth as we consider how our country’s path has traversed the thickets of injustice and pain.

The currents we are now navigating, hatred, corruption, avarice, and lust, are not new. Those who proclaimed us to be a city on a hill were speaking aspirationally. We arose from a moral swamp as perilous as the physical one on which our nation’s capital was built.

Our history gives plenty of ammunition to the cynic. The chasm between the rhetoric of our founding documents and the realities faced by most who have called America home is real and significant.

It is easy to despair. It is understandable to feel hopeless.

But one of the joys in reading the words of those who came before us is that we can see them wrestle with America’s inherent injustices, often in forms even more obvious and ominous than what we see now.

And yet we can also see how they were still able to somehow channel the hope on which this country was founded. They were propelled by a belief that if we hold fast to the optimism inherent in our ideals, we can find a way to rise above the challenges before us, on a path toward greater, if nonetheless hard-earned, liberty.

One of my favorite poems to return to when I begin to doubt the future is “Let America Be America Again” by Langston Hughes. He wrote it in the mid-1930s, in the depths of the Great Depression, when lynchings were still prevalent and fascism was on the rise.

Hughes, the grandson of enslaved people, a man of mixed White and Native American ancestry, and likely living a closeted life as a gay man, understood deeply the gap between America’s promise and its reality. And yet, despite it all, despite declaring at the top of this ode to solidarity that “America never was America to me,” he could still conclude, “America will be!”

No matter how many times I read these words, I find they resonate, not only with the history they conjure, but with the present I am experiencing.

The poem is timeless. Because the struggle for equality and justice is timeless. And because the hope for a more perfect union, which gives Hughes’s words and imagery their percussive power, is timeless as well.

I read the poem again before I decided to write this, and have read it several times since. I share it here, along with a powerful performance by the educator and wordsmith Abena Koomson.

Her recitation was delivered in New York’s Union Square in 2014, after the announcement that the police officers who killed Eric Garner would not be indicted. It was a very different time, but the urgency and strength of her delivery capture our moment now just as powerfully as it did hers, and just as Hughes captured the world in which the poem was written.

Pain, yes. Injustice, yes. Inequality, yes. But also unquenchable hope.

Let America Be America Again

By Langston Hughes

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Let America be America again. Let it be the dream it used to be. Let it be the pioneer on the plain Seeking a home where he himself is free. (America never was America to me.) Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed— Let it be that great strong land of love Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme That any man be crushed by one above. (It never was America to me.) O, let my land be a land where Liberty Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath, But opportunity is real, and life is free, Equality is in the air we breathe. (There's never been equality for me, Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.") Say, who are you that mumbles in the dark? And who are you that draws your veil across the stars? I am the poor white, fooled and pushed apart, I am the Negro bearing slavery's scars. I am the red man driven from the land, I am the immigrant clutching the hope I seek— And finding only the same old stupid plan Of dog eat dog, of mighty crush the weak. I am the young man, full of strength and hope, Tangled in that ancient endless chain Of profit, power, gain, of grab the land! Of grab the gold! Of grab the ways of satisfying need! Of work the men! Of take the pay! Of owning everything for one's own greed! I am the farmer, bondsman to the soil. I am the worker sold to the machine. I am the Negro, servant to you all. I am the people, humble, hungry, mean— Hungry yet today despite the dream. Beaten yet today—O, Pioneers! I am the man who never got ahead, The poorest worker bartered through the years. Yet I'm the one who dreamt our basic dream In the Old World while still a serf of kings, Who dreamt a dream so strong, so brave, so true, That even yet its mighty daring sings In every brick and stone, in every furrow turned That's made America the land it has become. O, I'm the man who sailed those early seas In search of what I meant to be my home— For I'm the one who left dark Ireland's shore, And Poland's plain, and England's grassy lea, And torn from Black Africa's strand I came To build a "homeland of the free." The free? Who said the free? Not me? Surely not me? The millions on relief today? The millions shot down when we strike? The millions who have nothing for our pay? For all the dreams we've dreamed And all the songs we've sung And all the hopes we've held And all the flags we've hung, The millions who have nothing for our pay— Except the dream that's almost dead today. O, let America be America again— The land that never has been yet— And yet must be—the land where every man is free. The land that's mine—the poor man's, Indian's, Negro's, ME— Who made America, Whose sweat and blood, whose faith and pain, Whose hand at the foundry, whose plow in the rain, Must bring back our mighty dream again. Sure, call me any ugly name you choose— The steel of freedom does not stain. From those who live like leeches on the people's lives, We must take back our land again, America! O, yes, I say it plain, America never was America to me, And yet I swear this oath— America will be! Out of the rack and ruin of our gangster death, The rape and rot of graft, and stealth, and lies, We, the people, must redeem The land, the mines, the plants, the rivers. The mountains and the endless plain— All, all the stretch of these great green states— And make America again!

And here is the poem recited by Abena Koomson.

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