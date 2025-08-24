Dispatches of despair flood my inbox, text chains, and social media feeds—friends, family, and global networks of reporters, lawyers, politicians, and everyday people sharing real-time accounts of a nation descending into despotism, an avalanche of autocracy.

Escalating. Debilitating. And all by design.

In Washington, D.C., the federalized military presence conjures scenes from dystopian fiction. Vengeful and violent men with faces hidden and without names and badges pulling people from vehicles, assaulting them on the street, and shoving them into unmarked vans—disappearing them to who knows where, but nowhere good.

A dear friend wonders where are the mass protests. Another responds with palpable fear and the hopes that eventually this phase may pass without the clashes that this regime hopes to stoke and use to justify further reprisals.

Those I know who have dedicated their lives to science, public health, and education now watch these important pursuits—once the foundation of a nation born in an age of enlightenment—violated by those who bask in ignorance, spit on expertise, and scorn any check on their unbridled grift. Where can teachers and scientists turn to share their knowledge, fulfill their desire to heal the world, and pursue the mysteries of the cosmos?

Everywhere I turn, I hear a deep resonance of dislocation and unease. Some feel they are teetering on a precipitous cliff; many others are certain they are already plummeting, desperately pleading for any sense of where we may ultimately land—what rocky bottom might finally allow us to look up and measure the climb back to democracy and sanity.

Anger is not usually the most effective motivator for constructive action, so I try to keep the feelings welling within me under control, harnessing the energy for better purposes. But still, I can’t get over several facts that fill me with incredulity and ire: that there are far too many of our fellow countrypeople enjoying this “reality show” of cruelty, corruption, and chaos; that all those who are having second thoughts should have seen this coming, proudly trumpeted in blueprints like Project 2025; that the harm occurring now will last for generations—from what it means for the climate, to our national security, to the robustness of our economy, to the very basic decency of our social compact.

What should we do? What can we do? What dare we do? So many questions without easy answers, or maybe answers at all, other than, of course, we must do something.

Here in California, our governor—who not that long ago was playing footsie with fascists on his podcast—has now assumed the persona of The Rock of the Resistance. We have cheered his muscular pushback against the craven gerrymandering of Texas with a swift, bold, unapologetic plan of action.

Meanwhile, on his social media stream, Governor Great Hair mocks the world’s most famous Comb Over with a taste of his own unhinged, bombastic nonsense. It’s satire so obvious that even a failed real estate developer cosplaying as Mussolini can’t help but understand it.

I read a columnist who wondered whether this kind of performative Truth Social art will change any votes. The reporter contemplated that it may make the base feel better, but is it offering a positive vision of leadership for a troubled nation?

Policy is obviously important, but so too is reorienting this nation toward reality. It is vital that the tens of millions of Americans deeply worried about the country’s direction feel they can once again go on the offensive—and be on a winning team.

We know, sadly, that this is not a nightmare we can simply awaken from. But that doesn’t mean we can’t want more from so-called “political leaders” who seem to be sleepwalking through the end of our democracy.

It’s heartening to see that someone with power and a platform not only understands the insanity we are all being forced to live through but has the determination to strike back. And it’s not just California. Many blue-state governors and other leaders are finding their voice—shouts of protest and outrage from the hinterlands are reaching Washington and beginning to permeate a too-often pliant press. It helps that many of these states and cities are also major centers of wealth, power, innovation, and culture—the prosperity and energy that drive the nation. We cannot be afraid of asserting our place in the story of our country.

The polls suggest that maybe crony fascism is not what Americans really want. Knowing others are there alongside you in this fight for the future is very encouraging. Seeing leaders gather our collective outrage to push the pendulum toward its inevitable backlash is reassuring. It’s okay to feel good about a loud and shameless response to shamelessness.

In a world of doomscrolling, it feels important to be able to nod your head and know that you are not crazy—that what you’re seeing, others are seeing as well. Politicians are, by definition, opportunistic leaders dependent on the will of the people. The ones who recognize where the people really are will be rewarded.

The protests happening nationwide will continue. But it’s crucial not to hand the regime the pretense of lawlessness they’re desperate to exploit as justification for further terror. At the same time, the press must resist falling into the lazy narratives dictated by despots. Because an energy is building across the country—like water rising behind a dam—ready to burst forth in a cleansing flood of justice, democracy, and decency.

I want to tell my friend in Washington—and all of you—not to succumb to despair. We can face the danger before us with clear eyes, while recognizing in the growing chorus of support that we will have an army of allies as we stand up and push back against the darkness.

Leave a comment

Share