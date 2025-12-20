Dear Friends,

I want to share two gripping, vital, and deeply human pieces of journalism that explore, with nuance and complexity, one of the defining issues of this moment: immigration.

I hope many of you can find time this weekend to engage with both. I think you will be enriched, and likely enraged, by the experience.

In our busy world, it’s easy to scroll past headlines and have our anger validated and shouted back at us through hot takes and opinion pieces. But it is essential that we eschew simplistic feedback loops and grapple with the full import of the threats to our democracy and our decency.

I got my start doing in-depth reporting at CBS News, and the journalists who mentored me believed deeply in bearing witness and uncovering the truth, or as close as we could get to that standard. Immigration is a divisive political issue, but these stories are not about politics per se. They are about the policies that politics makes possible. And I fear we do not focus enough on these realities.

Both of these pieces rise to the gold standard of journalism. They should be watched, read, and shared.

First up is a video produced by The New York Times. It leans into a medium I know well, taking full advantage of audio and visual reporting. It is deeply researched, and the cumulative effect is a clear sense of the forces at play on the frontlines, along with their collateral damage.

Watch The New York Times Piece

The second piece is by the incomparable Caitlin Dickerson of The Atlantic, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on family separation. Few reporters have done more urgent work on the subject of immigration. Her latest piece captures the fearsome breadth, suffering, and injustice of mass deportations.

Read Caitlin Dickerson's piece

Share

Leave a comment