Dear Friends,

We are inundated by an unrelenting news cycle. But life goes on, with its inevitable triumphs and tragedies.

I’ve been feeling this keenly of late—children growing up, career transitions, and, most urgently, several people close to me contending with serious illnesses. They are in my daily thoughts as I wish for a return to health, or at least greater peace and comfort.

The precariousness of our physical and mental well-being, and of those we love, is an inescapable part of life’s journey. Many of you are surely facing your own illnesses, or those of people around you. May this community be one of support.

All of this comes at a moment when our nation is hurting—our democracy afflicted with a sickness that puts its future in grave danger.

It is overwhelming. But while searching for a moment of reflection, I came across a piece of music so sublime it feels like it reaches a truth beyond what words can convey. I wanted to share it with you.

Ludwig van Beethoven wrote his late string quartets in the final few years of his life, long after he had redefined the arc of music history through his symphonies, concertos, and piano sonatas. By then, he had been completely deaf for years, composing in silence and hearing the music only in his mind.

These quartets weren’t written for public acclaim. They were private, radical, intimate grapplings with the deepest layers of human experience—music addressed less to the present than to posterity. Musicians and historians consider them akin to his musical last will and testament.

That is especially true of his String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132, particularly its third movement, which the biographer Maynard Solomon described as “a hymn of thanksgiving that becomes a spiritual renewal.”

Uncharacteristically, Beethoven gave the movement a title. Translated from the original German—Heiliger Dankgesang eines Genesenen an die Gottheit, in der lydischen Tonart—it means “Holy Song of Thanksgiving by a Convalescent to the Deity, in the Lydian mode.” It refers to a severe intestinal illness that left him bedridden for weeks and close to death, and to his joy at recovery.

It is perhaps the greatest musical evocation of life’s power I have ever heard. Its slow, hymn-like passages alternate with surges of energy and renewal, summoning struggle and pain, yearning and exultation. It speaks to both our public and private longing for health—for ourselves, our loved ones, and the world we share.

Listening to it over these past few days, hearing an act of creation more than 200 years old, I remember again how beautiful life can be.

The poet T. S. Eliot turned to Beethoven’s late quartets for inspiration while writing his own great cycle of meditations, Four Quartets. He called them “the music I would like to hear on entering Heaven.” So I want to end with a passage from Eliot’s Little Gidding, written during the Battle of Britain in World War II, which feels particularly relevant:

We shall not cease from exploration

And the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.

I hope you find a moment to step back from the chaos and listen to Beethoven. Perhaps it will bring some comfort and peace.

