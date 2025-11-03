Well, there you have it.

Donald Trump went on 60 Minutes last night—on the newfangled (or perhaps more accurately, defanged) CBS News—and did what he always does: lie.

The framing of the entire interview gave credence to his performance—from false claims about crime to distortions about immigration. He dodged and weaved, controlling the conversation on his own turf. And the limited narration did little to correct or contextualize what viewers were actually witnessing: a master manipulator using prime-time television to launder propaganda.

Norah O’Donnell technically served as the correspondent, but her affect was the equivalent of a batting-practice pitcher, tossing up lob after lob that allowed a man who has repeatedly shown he can’t answer a substantive question with coherence or truth to appear in command of the facts while willfully distorting reality. She moved from topic to topic, allowing lie after lie, distortion after distortion, obfuscation after obfuscation to remain unchallenged.

What mattered last night wasn’t putting a liar on the record about a litany of issues, but confronting a corrupt autocrat who is actively trying to destroy what keeps America free—and forcing him, question after question, to defend the indefensible: the end of American democracy.

The purpose of journalism is to get to the truth. And the full truth of what is happening to this country was absent—buried beneath those normalizing, anodyne exchanges.

The entire spectacle was an odd bit of juxtaposition, considering Trump had previously sued CBS News for billions of dollars, claiming 60 Minutes had misleadingly edited an interview with Kamala Harris when she was running for president. The facts—and bedrock journalistic standards—said otherwise. But CBS’s parent company was eager to complete a sale, and so the network settled—or, more accurately, paid a bribe of $16 million. Multiple staff members resigned in protest, including 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens.

Would 60 Minutes face the same charge of editing the Trump interview? It turns out they did a lot of editing—but not in the edit room. They did it pre-emptively.

Call it capitulation by omission—the editing happened long before the cameras rolled. The questions and follow-ups O’Donnell never asked were the real cuts, the choices made in preparation that ensured Trump would glide through unchallenged. No need to trim the video after the fact when you’ve already edited away the topics and tough phrasing that responsible journalism demands.

This is the kind of cowardice autocrats love—the kind given to them without their ever having to ask. And indeed, Trump was very pleased with both the interviewer and the substance of the conversation. Which should tell you everything you need to know.

We need reporters who are not afraid to ask hard questions, who come prepared to hold the powerful accountable, and who are eager to respond to lies with tough follow-ups. This is the hallmark of effective journalism. What we saw wasn’t an interview; it was a favor to a would-be dictator from a corporation whose owner has made no secret of his support for this regime.

Meanwhile, the old ways of doing news are no longer sufficient for this age. In decades past, when both political parties engaged largely with facts and reality—when people of good faith differed in opinion—a both-sides mindset by the press might have made sense. But today, when one party has surrendered to a cult of personality defined by lawlessness, corruption, greed, incompetence, cruelty, pettiness, racism, and vindictiveness—a long litany of moral decay—pretending there are two equal sides is even worse than false equivalence; it is to participate in the lie.

If you had the misfortune of watching the interview last night, you know what I’m talking about. If you didn’t, you’ll find that my verdict is hardly unique. Among people who see what this regime is doing to American democracy, the rule of law, our health and safety, and the truth, the consensus was that last night was an epic fail.

But I want to make a confession. I didn’t even know Trump was going on 60 Minutes until I read about it this morning and then went back to watch it. I had a busy weekend. My wife is on a work trip, and between Halloween, helping pick up forty pizzas at Costco for a school dance, reading a new book, and shopping at the farmers market, I somehow missed that Trump would sit down on arguably the most prestigious news show in the history of American television.

I also confess I don’t watch 60 Minutes much anymore—even though I used to work there (or, more specifically, on the Wednesday edition of the program). When I do watch, I sometimes struggle with what I see, feeling that they reduce topics to too much facile simplicity and are often too accommodating to wealth and power. But that’s hardly a scientific analysis. I know amazing people who still work there and across the network. And it’s easy to throw criticism from the outside.

It’s more that the program, like a lot of legacy news, doesn’t feel urgent—and there are so many demands on my time. I do watch Sunday Morning more often. And the general standards of the network I knew and loved have largely remained. We’ll see how that might change now that it’s under the ownership of people friendly to the regime, and the new president of CBS News, Bari Weiss, is an opinion journalist who hews toward sharing the worldview of the autocrats in power.

A friend told me he had watched the Sunday talk shows for the first time in a long while and wondered what I thought about having members of the administration on to spread their lies. I thought, here is another part of the old media ecosystem that creaks with irrelevance. And no—if you know someone is going to lie, you don’t let them come on and lie. You can challenge them, but you’d better make sure you’re prepared not to let them get away with confusing your viewers. Because that’s not journalism—that’s a platform for propaganda.

I remain optimistic that we will not only outlive this dangerous era in American history, but that we will emerge stronger—and a more free and democratic nation.

But to do that, we will have to radically rethink the institutions that failed us, no matter how storied their histories may be. What counts is how they acted in a moment of stress. Who stayed silent? Who capitulated? Who bent the knee to power?

We need an honest accounting of those failing us now—both inside and outside of government: the law firms, universities, corporations, law enforcement, politicians, and yes, the press.

Rebuilding democracy will require reckoning with what we find. We have seen far too many in the press pander, prevaricate, promote lies, and trade integrity for access to those who would destroy the very Constitution that grants our freedom—press and otherwise—in the first place.

