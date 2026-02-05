There are many concentric circles of tragedy around the news today that The Washington Post is laying off about a third of its workforce.

First and foremost are the journalists who have lost their jobs in a world where trying to make a living as a reporter is a bit like earning a living as a farrier after the advent of the automobile. There are still opportunities, but they are scarce, often niche, and rapidly disappearing.

Then there is the tragedy of the institution itself. For decades, The Post has been one of the storied bastions of American reporting in ways that go far beyond the legendary legacy of the Watergate years. It has been a place to learn about the world, from Washington to hotspots around the globe, breaking stories and exposing corruption.

Invariably, one has to consider what this says about the state of journalism itself, as all of us who have worked in the profession or around it know all too well. Wherever we look, we see one dominant narrative: decline. Or maybe more accurately, destruction.

There is an obvious villain, of course, the newspaper’s owner and, depending on the day or stock fluctuations, one of the wealthiest people in the world: Jeff Bezos. As many are noting, there is a cruel irony in the timing. These layoffs come on the heels of the release of a bribe masquerading as a propaganda piece, the so-called “documentary” about Melania Trump, which Bezos’ Amazon reportedly funded to the tune of 75 million dollars.

But this day was long in the making, as Bezos has increasingly debased himself to appeal to the whims of this corrupt regime. That has included gutting the newspaper’s reputation by using the editorial page to suck up to tyrants, like refusing to endorse Kamala Harris. Many reporters had already fled, especially those with well-known bylines who could find work at places like The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and The New York Times. Droves of subscribers, like me, canceled their subscriptions in protest. This became a self-fulfilling doom loop as the business’s bottom line cratered.

I am convinced that if The Post had leaned heavily into holding this corrupt regime to account, as it did during the first Trump term, it would have been rewarded with scores of new subscribers. But that would have put Bezos’ main business interests squarely in Trump’s crosshairs, and we all know what really matters to men like him. It is money and power on one side of the equation versus a profession that is supposed to be suspicious of the corrupting influence of money and power.

But it would be a mistake to spend all of our time and energy excoriating Bezos, no matter how worthy a target of ire he may be. The story of The Post goes back decades and can be found across journalistic enterprises large and small, including another organization that has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, my onetime home of CBS News.

There is a lot that is genuinely positive about the democratization of information that has come with the internet. We can now read news from around the world with ease, and in the old models the people who decided what counted as news were often limited in background and perspective. But what has been lost with this new technology are the business models that made robust journalism possible, especially the most expensive forms like investigative reporting and foreign coverage.

It is impossible to go into meaningful detail about all the reasons journalism is in crisis. I have written about it before and will continue to. But we need to focus more clearly on what, if anything, we can do about it, because this crisis is destroying our democracy.

In 2017, The Post adopted the motto “Democracy dies in darkness.” Now Bezos is the one with his hand on the light switch.

But that does not mean other lights cannot turn on elsewhere. That is where we need to focus our attention now. We need to find new places to get our news and new ways to support it. Substack is one promising model, but much of it is commentary, and there is no substitute for the kind of robust reporting engines that newspapers and television news divisions once provided.

I remember walking the halls of CBS News and seeing the photographs on the walls from famous moments in the history of that storied news division. Distant datelines and pivotal stories that changed the direction of the nation and the world, from Edward R. Murrow confronting McCarthy to Vietnam, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, and so many more.

It meant something to be part of a global news organization made up of talented, dedicated professionals. And there were resources to tell the stories the world needed to hear.

I recently had a conversation with my longtime neighbor and friend Pat about where we get our news now. At a time when local newspapers have been hollowed out or shuttered completely and cable news is dominated by talking heads, when broadcast television is dying along with the news divisions it once supported, where do we get reliable information, especially now, when it matters so much?

I try to support journalism where I can. I have subscriptions to local papers in the Bay Area, as well as The New York Times and CNN.com, which I find is better for straight news than the television version. I read The Atlantic and The New Yorker. I have online subscriptions to Slate and give to The Guardian. I support Wikipedia, which is its own remarkable source of information. There are some Substacks I support as well.

It all adds up, and I know not everyone can afford it. That was another thing television news, supported by advertising, once did well. But I consider these costs part of my responsibility as a citizen.

I would love for you to share where you get your news in the comments.

I talk to friends who teach journalism and ask them what they tell their students when the job market is so bleak. There are fewer and fewer safe harbors for reporters now, especially the rank and file who do the hard work of developing sources and working their beats, even if they are not on the speed dial of cable news bookers.

They were the group that paid the heaviest price in the cuts at The Post, with local, foreign, and sports divisions decimated or, in some cases, essentially eliminated. The Jerusalem bureau and the bureau in Ukraine have reportedly been closed. The books section is gone as well, which feels particularly cruel coming from a man who made his first millions selling books.

But what I hear from those who teach journalism, and what I see in my daughters, is a a younger generation still hungry for knowledge. If we can teach people what good journalism is, and if we can model supporting it, I still have hope for the future. Especially in a world shaped by AI, it will be vital that we have sources we can trust.

I know there are many pressing needs in this country. But journalism is foundational. It is protected in the First Amendment and that protection is bigger than any one newspaper or even one form of media. It reflects the idea that democracy depends on an informed public.

Today was a dark day in dark times. But we still have the power to change that. There was a time when coffee was considered something of little value. Remember the old saying, “for the price of a cup of coffee?” If we can convince people to pay seven dollars for a latte, surely we can find a way to ask them to pay a little to help save our country. And along the way, we may rediscover that great journalism is not only essential, but exciting and even joyful.

And so is having a world where a free press is a check on power.

