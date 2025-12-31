Dear 2026,

It’s me. 2025.

You’ll be here in a matter of hours, a procession of fireworks rippling through the time zones, with billions of people happy to see me go. I won’t lie. It stings a bit. But I made my peace before Thanksgiving, and I’m glad to be handing you the baton. Good luck.

I’ll confess that in a few ways, I’m a bit jealous. You get a lot of big events: an Olympics, the World Cup, a massive midterm election, even the 250th anniversary of the country. But then I remember who the guy is who will loom over all of it. And he’s your problem now.

Plus, I’m exhausted. Three hundred sixty-five days is more than enough for any annum to bear the burden of responsibility. I pity the Leap Years.

So here’s some unsolicited advice that I wish 2024 had given me. But they left without saying goodbye.

See the big picture. We all start with big expectations and a fount of predictions. But I won’t even give you January before you realize that it will be the moments you can’t anticipate that define you.

Pace yourself . The winter months are deceptive. By summer, you’re humming. Then the fall whizzes by until you’re back in winter. Everyone says the months grow up fast. But they really do.

Don’t get a big head. You’ll see yourself everywhere — on important documents, the cornerstones of buildings, and in infinite conversations. It might be hard to hear, but none of this is really about you.

Before I shuffle off to the land of discarded calendars, there are a few other things I want to let go of. I know what everyone’s saying about me, but I think I’ve gotten a bit of a bum rap. Let’s be clear: a lot of the mess I had to deal with isn’t my fault. 2024 laid down some doozies.

And come to think of it, I can’t remember a year people weren’t happy to see end. It’s always out with the old. Glad to see that one gone.

People can be so pessimistic. Most of the focus, especially lately, is on what went wrong. Tragedy and crisis are easier to take stock of than the humdrum of everyday happiness. And if something great is really started in your year, it might take a few more years for anyone to notice. By then, you’re forgotten — and what good does that do?

There are some celebrations of good things, like those lists of the year’s best movies, books, and music. But those usually just remind people that they didn’t read enough, watched too much junk, and aren’t hip or young enough to know who the new artists are.

And then there are the lists of who we lost. That’s fair. But just think if there were a way to look into the future and celebrate all the wonderful people born in your year. Wouldn’t that be nice? But that’s just another thing you won’t get credit for.

Years are human constructions. Sure, they’re inspired by the timing of the heavens. But the counting and marking of twelve months isn’t an immutable force of nature. And save for a pandemic or something like a hurricane or wildfire, most of the problems come from humans making a mess of us — and then complaining about it. Come to think of it, their actions are even now making disease and natural disasters worse.

We are pretty much arbitrary markers of time. The trendlines for the human events that will define you in the history books are much broader and stretch back much further than these brief trips around the sun. Go ask 1941 or 1968 how they feel about that.

And even those few special years that get celebrated, like 1776, are mostly just lucky because the years that followed turned out well. Imagine how things would have looked if the Colonists hadn’t won the war. Plus, it’s all subjective. How does 1776 look to the British?

Trust me, it’s a no-win situation.

I may sound bitter, but I’m really not. My final bit of perspective is that time marches on.

We years have a job to do. We help make sense of the world, and that is invaluable. We give order to innumerable systems that rely on us. There are reasons cultures around the globe and throughout history independently found ways to mark us and count us — far more of them than ever produced written languages. Humans knew from looking to the stars and the seasons that there was a pattern of return. And from looking at all of life, including their own deepest insecurities, that the years add up, and no one escapes the aging and death that come with that.

So do your best to be a good steward of this time. And don’t worry about everything that’s beyond your control. Plus, the truth is I’m not really leaving. We never do. We’re constantly being remembered and reimagined.

You and I are also bound to the same decade, and you’re just the first of its second half. As for the century we’re sharing, it’s just getting started. So a lot of how even I will be remembered is yet to be written.

The biggest lesson I learned while in the driver’s seat is that despite the headlines, most people around the world are good, decent, and caring. They want what’s best for their families, their communities, and the broader human society.

So for all these reasons, I’m hopeful as I say goodbye. And I’ll gladly join in toasting you, 2026. As for 2027 and 2028, I can see you over there, peeking from beneath the bedsheets. You’ll have your time before you know it.

In the end, I think we in the 2020s will be well regarded by history — a moment when humans around the world, and especially in the United States, remembered who they should be and took responsibility for forging a better future.

Best wishes and Happy New Year,

2025

Leave a comment

Share