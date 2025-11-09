Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Grabe's avatar
Joan Grabe
1d

It is even worse today ! Trump is going to court to stop the individual ( and Democrat led states) from back filling the missing Federal funds for the SNAP programs to feed hungry families.

I know I have Trump Derangement Syndrome but how could I not ?? Please, Elliott, do not stop ever stop writing “ Through the Fog” letters as I know I will find kindred spirits in the comments and a renewed sense of urgency and action.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elliot Kirschner and others
Christine's avatar
Christine
1d

I have posted this many times…..being cruel is the only thing that brings him joy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture