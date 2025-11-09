Many monarchs of old carry an epithet alongside their names — a single word meant to capture their reign.

Some are laudatory: Alexander the Great, Richard the Lionheart, Bolesław the Brave. Others are merely descriptive, meant to tell them apart from rivals and relatives: Louis the Fat, Charles the Bald, Pepin the Short. And still others are condemnations, almost always assigned after death: Ivan the Terrible, Charles the Mad, and my favorite, England’s King Æthelred the Unready.

Which brings us to a useful thought exercise: what single word should we attach to the would-be monarch now defiling our government?

We don’t have to wait for history to pass judgment; the evidence is already overwhelming. The problem is choosing among so many contenders — the Corrupt, the Liar, the Divider. But one theme captures the essence of his rule more than any other. It is the defining character trait that explains the horrors he has inflicted on our nation and the wider world.

He is Donald the Cruel.

Trump was cruel long before he descended that gilded escalator to announce his candidacy for president. His personal and professional life are defined by a total disregard for the well-being of anyone but himself. He stiffed those who built his buildings and humiliated his former and current wives. Even his signature tagline from his reality-show rebirth—built on the fiction of him as a successful businessman—was soaked in cruelty. Who takes such pleasure in saying, “You’re fired?”

He publicly called for the execution of five innocent Black and Hispanic teenagers falsely accused of rape. He never apologized, even after their exoneration. Nor did he ever express remorse for demanding that President Obama “show his birth certificate,” a humiliation campaign built on prejudice and contempt. Bigotry is its own special form of cruelty.

His first campaign was a master class in malice. He mocked people with disabilities, attacked the parents of a fallen soldier, and dismissed the suffering of war heroes like John McCain, who endured years of torture. He recognized what tyrants throughout history have understood as their path to power: the weaponization of fear and hatred. I would say he didn’t care who he hurt on his way to the White House—but I think he did. Because he seems to take pleasure in other people’s pain.

Returned to power by the voters, his ruthless brutality is now on full display—unchecked by the sycophants, cowards, and true believers who prop up his regime and debase the other branches of government. He revels in his army of masked agents tearing apart families and spreading terror across the country. He smiles as he speaks of disappearing people into brutal foreign prisons where they are tortured. He toasts the destruction of USAID, even as it has already led to an estimated death toll in the hundreds of thousands—many of them children.

Even his refusal to release the Epstein files can be seen through the lens of cruelty, for it withholds truth and justice from the victims of horror—and leaves us to wonder what further cruelties are being hidden, including those tied to the actions of the current president.

And now, facing a government shutdown, this so-called master negotiator reaches for his favorite bargaining chip: cruelty. With Democrats demanding that millions of Americans get help with their insurance premiums before they skyrocket beyond reach, the man who had someone ghostwrite The Art of the Deal won’t even meet to negotiate. Trump and his cheerleaders don’t care about healthcare costs, even though many of those suffering are his own voters. Never let a crisis go to waste, their thinking goes—especially when you wield the coercion of cruelty.

That’s why they’re arguing in court that they can’t obey a court order to pay food stamps, even though an emergency fund exists and millions will go hungry. This is what it has come to: he would literally starve the American people in a game of political chicken, betting that the decency of Democrats will cause them to fold—so he can win the right to inflict even more cruelty in the future.

The history of this country has contained a surfeit of cruelty. It was founded in the unimaginable cruelty of human bondage. That cruelty spread across the continent on the cannons, bayonets, and wagon trains that violently destroyed Native peoples. It appeared again in the bludgeons used against striking workers, in the internment of Japanese Americans, and in the endless othering of immigrants seeking refuge and dignity.

But through it all, there has been a growing belief—sometimes naïve, sometimes hard-earned—that our world, and our country, grow safer when we are less cruel. “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” stand as the opposite of cruelty, born of a noble, if imperfect, rebellion against the whims of a monarch.

More than fifty years after the Declaration of Independence, an elderly James Madison addressed a convention rewriting the Virginia Constitution and offered his verdict on the dangers of government:

The essence of government is power; and power lodged as it must be, in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse. In monarchies the interests and happiness of all may be sacrificed to the caprice and passion of a despot: In aristocracies, the rights and welfare of the many may be sacrificed to the pride and cupidity of a few: In republics, the great danger is that the majority may not sufficiently respect the rights of the minority.

By Madison’s measure, this despot and his regime are behaving like a monarchy—sacrificing the interests and happiness of all on an altar of cruelty.

But as we saw in the recent election, this country doesn’t much like kings—and we are not, at our core, a cruel people. It is essential that the majority continue to rise in opposition and call out cruelty as clearly as we see it. The press must be less obsessed with the daily churn of storylines and help the public grasp the broader pattern of this despotic regime—its willful, even gleeful, malevolence.

And now we need leaders, some already emerging, who can guide this nation back from the brink. We need the opposite of cruelty. We need compassion and equity. Justice and humanity. Decency and moral courage. We must answer hatred with love—for our country, for our democracy, and for one another.

