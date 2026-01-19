Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Venafro's avatar
Robert Venafro
1h

Enjoy your day. One further observation.

From above the 49th, there is a visible shift. It is subtle but unmistakable. You—the people—are now awake. And once a population wakes, it does not easily return to sleep.

My disappointment lies elsewhere: with the leadership of many nations that remain paralysed in the face of Mr Ignorant. They appear hypnotised by his television theatrics and social media noise, mistaking spectacle for substance. This is not caution. It is incompetence masquerading as diplomacy.

Surely these leaders have advisers capable of strategic thought. If so, they are being ignored. The playbook is obvious: deny him oxygen. Conduct affairs through established channels. Speak only when substance demands it. Starve the performance.

Mark Carney has demonstrated this discipline. No reactive soundbites. No media indulgence. No public wrestling with a provocateur. Just governance. The contrast is stark—and damning.

World leaders must grasp this quickly. Mr Ignorant’s antics should be met with silence, except where a genuine threat emerges. And even then, with restraint, not theatrics. Circumspection is not weakness. It is control.

You—the people—must handle the spectacle. And you are. By doing so, you are saying to the world we have your back. It is hard to carry that weight, yet you must. This is how endurance defeats chaos. Not through outrage, but through steady refusal to participate in the farce.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1h

Thank you for including the video, Elliot. Some of us from the 60’s are still here and remember those days well. And we’re still trying to save democracy.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture