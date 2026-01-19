There is a cruel irony that on the day we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—a man awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work on racial and social justice, work that would cost him his life before he turned 40—we are confronted with headlines about that same Prize in a very different and demented context.

It now appears that one of the reasons the United States may be on the verge of military action against our NATO allies over Greenland is that the Nobel Committee declined to award our corrupt and dangerous president the Nobel Peace Prize. This was revealed by Norway’s Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, who said he received the following text message from Trump after raising concerns about the punitive tariffs Trump has threatened against European countries pushing back against what is unfolding around Greenland.

This is what our president wrote:

Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

This is, by any rational measure, pure insanity. Never mind that the Nobel is not awarded by the government of Norway, as the prime minister reminded him. The entire premise is the kind of thing you might expect from a mentally unhinged man yelling on a street corner as you call paramedics to assist.

Of all the attempts to normalize and excuse the petty, greedy, morally repugnant little man who was handed the power to destroy American democracy and the world order, one of the greatest outrages is the effort to impose a sense of deeper meaning on his actions. In his public and private life, he has always been driven by whims, lusts, insecurities, and avarice. In the parable of the emperor with no clothes, this would-be king is not only blinded by vanity but by his own patheticness.

People like this cannot be allowed to function without checks. And yet that is exactly what the Republican Party and the Supreme Court have given Trump: unfettered access to act on his most deranged impulses. And as he ages and becomes increasingly unmoored from any semblance of coherence, those impulses grow more dangerous. All those who have excused, coddled, or cynically encouraged him are culpable. That includes parts of the press who continue to impose the old rules of cause and effect in politics on a regime run as a cult of personality, filled with sycophants and Machiavellian actors.

It would be a mistake to call Trump stupid. He has a cunning ability to dominate attention, pounce on weakness, and operate without shame. But that does not mean his actions are not idiotic, so much so that they are almost impossible to believe, until you remember the source.

When Trump first raised his desire for Greenland, as if he were eyeing another casino in Atlantic City to drive into bankruptcy, most people treated it as a joke. The idea of blowing up NATO and pressuring Denmark, one of our closest allies, a country that sent its young women and men to fight and die alongside us in Afghanistan and Iraq, seemed too preposterous, even for this buffoon. Most hoped he would lose interest.

But he hasn’t. Like a toddler screaming at a toy in a store window, Trump cannot let go of the thought. And apparently shaking down the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her Nobel Peace Prize hardware was not enough.

Of course, as the Nobel Committee has made clear, the prize is not a physical object. It is recognition for being an actor for peace, and it cannot be transferred to someone else. And in fact, the true spirit of the prize is deeper still, as Dr. King eloquently explained in his acceptance speech in Oslo:

Today I come to Oslo as a trustee, inspired and with renewed dedication to humanity. I accept this prize on behalf of all men who love peace and brotherhood. I say I come as a trustee, for in the depths of my heart I am aware that this prize is much more than an honor to me personally... I think Alfred Nobel would know what I mean when I say that I accept this award in the spirit of a curator of some precious heirloom which he holds in trust for its true owners – all those to whom beauty is truth and truth beauty – and in whose eyes the beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.

Could there be a clearer contrast between a true leader for peace and a corrupt, greedy autocrat? Between one who measured wealth in justice and one who hoards material possessions? Between humility and hubris?

I re-read and watched Dr. King’s speech in full this morning and found it an inspiring antidote to the horrors we are witnessing. He reminds us how dark those days were in 1964, and how the victories that would come were neither obvious nor preordained. He speaks of hope and determination. It is eerie how resonant so much of it is today, as when he said, “I believe that what self-centered men have torn down men other-centered can build up.”

King expresses a determination and belief in the basic goodness of people, the very traits that allowed him to change the world. He challenges us to do the same, across the decades and in our own struggles.

I accept this award today with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind. I refuse to accept despair as the final response to the ambiguities of history. I refuse to accept the idea that the “isness” of man’s present nature makes him morally incapable of reaching up for the eternal “oughtness” that forever confronts him. I refuse to accept the idea that man is mere flotsam and jetsam in the river of life, unable to influence the unfolding events which surround him. I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.

Today, and in the days ahead, I will listen to Dr. King and try to follow his example. And I share with you his entire acceptance speech below, in video and text, in case you need to hear it and read it as much as I did.

Share

Leave a comment

University of Oslo on 10 December 1964.

Your Majesty, Your Royal Highness, Mr. President, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen:

I accept the Nobel Prize for Peace at a moment when 22 million Negroes of the United States of America are engaged in a creative battle to end the long night of racial injustice. I accept this award on behalf of a civil rights movement which is moving with determination and a majestic scorn for risk and danger to establish a reign of freedom and a rule of justice. I am mindful that only yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama, our children, crying out for brotherhood, were answered with fire hoses, snarling dogs and even death. I am mindful that only yesterday in Philadelphia, Mississippi, young people seeking to secure the right to vote were brutalized and murdered. And only yesterday more than 40 houses of worship in the State of Mississippi alone were bombed or burned because they offered a sanctuary to those who would not accept segregation. I am mindful that debilitating and grinding poverty afflicts my people and chains them to the lowest rung of the economic ladder.

Therefore, I must ask why this prize is awarded to a movement which is beleaguered and committed to unrelenting struggle; to a movement which has not won the very peace and brotherhood which is the essence of the Nobel Prize.

After contemplation, I conclude that this award which I receive on behalf of that movement is a profound recognition that nonviolence is the answer to the crucial political and moral question of our time – the need for man to overcome oppression and violence without resorting to violence and oppression. Civilization and violence are antithetical concepts. Negroes of the United States, following the people of India, have demonstrated that nonviolence is not sterile passivity, but a powerful moral force which makes for social transformation. Sooner or later all the people of the world will have to discover a way to live together in peace, and thereby transform this pending cosmic elegy into a creative psalm of brotherhood. If this is to be achieved, man must evolve for all human conflict a method which rejects revenge, aggression and retaliation. The foundation of such a method is love.

The tortuous road which has led from Montgomery, Alabama to Oslo bears witness to this truth. This is a road over which millions of Negroes are travelling to find a new sense of dignity. This same road has opened for all Americans a new era of progress and hope. It has led to a new Civil Rights Bill, and it will, I am convinced, be widened and lengthened into a super highway of justice as Negro and white men in increasing numbers create alliances to overcome their common problems.

I accept this award today with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind. I refuse to accept despair as the final response to the ambiguities of history. I refuse to accept the idea that the “isness” of man’s present nature makes him morally incapable of reaching up for the eternal “oughtness” that forever confronts him. I refuse to accept the idea that man is mere flotsam and jetsam in the river of life, unable to influence the unfolding events which surround him. I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.

I refuse to accept the cynical notion that nation after nation must spiral down a militaristic stairway into the hell of thermonuclear destruction. I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality. This is why right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant. I believe that even amid today’s mortar bursts and whining bullets, there is still hope for a brighter tomorrow. I believe that wounded justice, lying prostrate on the blood-flowing streets of our nations, can be lifted from this dust of shame to reign supreme among the children of men. I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits. I believe that what self-centered men have torn down men other-centered can build up. I still believe that one day mankind will bow before the altars of God and be crowned triumphant over war and bloodshed, and nonviolent redemptive good will proclaim the rule of the land. “And the lion and the lamb shall lie down together and every man shall sit under his own vine and fig tree and none shall be afraid.” I still believe that we shall overcome!

This faith can give us courage to face the uncertainties of the future. It will give our tired feet new strength as we continue our forward stride toward the city of freedom. When our days become dreary with low-hovering clouds and our nights become darker than a thousand midnights, we will know that we are living in the creative turmoil of a genuine civilization struggling to be born.

Today I come to Oslo as a trustee, inspired and with renewed dedication to humanity. I accept this prize on behalf of all men who love peace and brotherhood. I say I come as a trustee, for in the depths of my heart I am aware that this prize is much more than an honor to me personally.

Every time I take a flight, I am always mindful of the many people who make a successful journey possible – the known pilots and the unknown ground crew.

So you honor the dedicated pilots of our struggle who have sat at the controls as the freedom movement soared into orbit. You honor, once again, Chief Lutuli of South Africa, whose struggles with and for his people, are still met with the most brutal expression of man’s inhumanity to man. You honor the ground crew without whose labor and sacrifices the jet flights to freedom could never have left the earth. Most of these people will never make the headline and their names will not appear in Who’s Who. Yet when years have rolled past and when the blazing light of truth is focused on this marvellous age in which we live – men and women will know and children will be taught that we have a finer land, a better people, a more noble civilization – because these humble children of God were willing to suffer for righteousness’ sake.

I think Alfred Nobel would know what I mean when I say that I accept this award in the spirit of a curator of some precious heirloom which he holds in trust for its true owners – all those to whom beauty is truth and truth beauty – and in whose eyes the beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.