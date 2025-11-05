Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette Mason's avatar
Lynette Mason
11h

If you get your news on Substack from a variety of independent journalists and commentators, it is impossible to live in a bubble. The real world presents itself every day through news reported and news looked at critically. It’s great being with likeminded people at protests, but we are paying attention to the whole ball of wax. Thanks, Elliot. You are one of the people I keep in touch with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana Deaver's avatar
Diana Deaver
12h

Yeah, yes, thank you Elliot for such well written words of encouragement & celebration!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture