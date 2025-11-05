As the results poured in last night, as the euphoria rose with the sheer size of the wave becoming impossible to ignore, as it swept through election after election, propelling a diverse slate of candidates in a wide range of places to victory, my mind turned to bubbles.

Not the fun kind you blow at children’s birthday parties, or the refreshing froth of a cold beer on a hot day. I mean the kind political pundits love to invoke as they misrepresent America. And, if we’re being honest, the kind many of us impose on ourselves when we minimize our own agency and political power.

Because there’s something you hear a lot living in San Francisco—even from liberals, progressives, and Democrats. It’s a kind of low-key self-loathing that accepts—and even reinforces—a toxic, fictional idea of some mythic “real” America. A definition that strengthens the reactionary and authoritarian forces now gleefully using their cruelty and corruption to pave over our democracy.

We hear it all the time—and many of us tell ourselves—that we’re living in a bubble.

Now, the way people talk about this bubble, it’s not limited to San Francisco or even the Bay Area, of course. It supposedly defines life in New York, Hollywood, Chicago, and Portland. Or really, most cities and so-called “blue states,” if you stop to think about it.

It’s taken as a given that this bubble hangs over college campuses, defines our interactions on social media, encloses museums and other places that celebrate the arts or sciences, and even surrounds members of the press.

In pundit vernacular, “bubble” is usually paired with other dismissive terms—echo chamber, elitists, out of touch. All of it is meant to do one thing: to cast the majority of Democratic supporters as somehow outside the American mainstream. To say that those of us who believe in a certain set of values are so surrounded by people who think like us that we can’t see the “real” America.

That we live in a bubble.

I want to be very clear. We all need to find ways to meet more people who are different from us. Groupthink isn’t healthy for a democracy. We should thrive on debate where people of good faith, when presented with the same facts, can disagree about policy. That’s a strength, not a weakness.

But what we’re facing now has nothing to do with good faith—or with facts. We are witnessing authoritarianism, corruption, bigotry, and incompetence. An economy that fails far too many Americans. Neighbors swept from the streets by an unaccountable, militarized force. Cancer research defunded, universities under siege, murderous strikes on the high seas, ruinous trade wars. A White House razed to make room for a gilded ballroom. The rule of law mocked—and the Constitution ignored.

And last night, we saw that this “we”—us, the millions who have been protesting, organizing, and vowing to protect our democracy—are not the minority. We are not the ones living in a bubble. We are the real America, claiming through our sacred right to vote the determination to define this nation and its ideals by the values we hold dear.

We need to redefine what it means to be living in a bubble. Because the bubble that is really hurting this nation is the one constructed by Fox News and right-wing propaganda. It is the one that this regime manipulates in its cynical hold on power.

As Americans, we need to find a way to reach these people—to burst the MAGA bubble and remake this nation. That doesn’t mean we’ll all agree. Heck, we saw in last night’s results Democrats elected to office who disagree on plenty of policy issues. To live outside the bubble is to embrace new ideas, to welcome being challenged.

But it starts with believing in our democracy and valuing the worth of every person. It means defeating the destruction being wrought by a cruel regime. It means protesting, organizing, and—when we have the opportunity—voting for democracy.

That’s what we saw last night. The bubble has popped. The majority of America has awoken to say: This is who we are. This is what we believe. And we will not be deterred in our fight to protect our fragile democracy for generations to come.

