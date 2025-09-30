Dear Friends,

I don’t like taking on the role of media critic. I know well the difficulties of being a journalist and how easy it is to be second-guessed. But after reading a recent article in The New York Times by Peter Baker, I feel a need to speak up. It filled me with foreboding that quickly expanded to rage.

The headline was the first clue of trouble: “In Going After His Foes, Trump Sets a Precedent That Could Haunt His Allies.”

A precedent? Haunt his allies? But I wanted to give it a fair read.

A declarative sentence near the top had me nodding in agreement: “There will, presumably, come a time when the Republican Party is no longer in control.” I sure as hell hope so. Not a moment too soon.

But as I kept going, my worst fears were confirmed. The piece oozes, paragraph after paragraph, with false equivalence. Sadly, this isn’t surprising. The dangerous reflex to equivocate between the actions of the MAGA hordes and pro-democracy forces has become a calling card for this reporter, the paper that publishes him, and far too many in the press writ large.

If I stopped to note every example of false equivalence in the media marketplace, even if I raided every Kinko’s in America, I wouldn’t have enough paper to get through it. But what gets me so irate with this particular offense is how Baker is wielding false equivalence to set the terms for the future.

Baker writes:

Mr. Trump’s campaign to imprison, fire. or otherwise punish his political foes and use government power to crack down on free speech he does not like has broken norms that stood for generations. But it has also established new standards for what a president can do that even some conservatives worry may come back to bite them. Power claimed by one party is then eventually available to the other. Limits ignored by one administration may no longer seem binding on the next. If the precedent set by Mr. Trump takes hold, America may be entering a period when each new administration takes aim at the last one in a cycle of retaliation, a what-goes-around-comes-around pattern more familiar in authoritarian countries than in developed Western democracies. Even presidents more restrained than Mr. Trump may succumb to the temptation to follow at least some of his example.

I cannot overstate how dangerous this framing is. The way to talk about this isn’t through the lens of Republicans fretting about retribution, and it isn’t some “what-goes-around-comes-around pattern.” This is a despot destroying American democracy through the weaponization of raw power. And it is about what will need to happen to defeat this march toward tyranny — which had better be something akin to truth and reconciliation tribunals, if not something closer to Nuremberg.

Let’s be very clear: This is the most lawless and anti-democratic administration in modern American history. It is also, without question, the most corrupt. It was baptized by the most violent insurrection since the Civil War, an insurrection in which every criminal later convicted in a court of law was ultimately pardoned by the very president who incited the mob in the first place, as one of his first acts upon returning to power.

Don’t look to the Supreme Court to defend the norms Baker says are being trampled. The MAGA politicians masquerading as jurists have blessed lawlessness, ruling in effect: precedent and the Constitution be damned. They have greenlit almost every whim of a would-be tyrant, from granting him blanket immunity to handing him dictatorial control over the budget and the exercise of force.

As you continue down Baker’s article, there are a few nods to the more extreme examples of the singular danger this regime poses. But they quickly dissolve into the familiar pitter-patter of “both sides”: competing quotes from MAGA officials claiming Democrats weaponized institutions like the Department of Justice, and Democrats pointing out that the prosecutions were warranted.

Overall it’s the usual political reporting from inside the Beltway— a tired tit for tat, batting the tennis ball of democracy back and forth across a net of shattered norms.

If we allow this mold to set, it could help define what will be considered acceptable when this regime hopefully falls. And that would prevent the reckoning our democracy will so desperately need.

A regime this abhorrent and aberrational will need to face the full extent of the law. A better formulation comes from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who said that when it comes to the incitement of violence and lawlessness of this regime, “We are watching, and we are taking names.”

And why are we watching and taking names if not to hold them accountable?

There will need to be trials and investigations on a massive scale. We will need to follow the stench of corruption wherever it leads and ensure the results are real prison sentences, not polite wrist slaps. We will need to uncover who conspired, how, and why. Those who spread lies about everything from elections to public health must be held to account. The Epstein files must be released, if they haven’t already. Media empires that curried favor with this regime to accumulate power and market share must be broken up with anti-monopolistic zeal.

We will need structural reforms on a scale this nation has rarely seen: taking a hard look at the future of ICE, rewriting the tax code, reining in a rogue Supreme Court, and passing sweeping legislation — and perhaps even constitutional amendments — to prevent the authoritarian weaponization of power.

In short, we will need a top-to-bottom transformation of government to ensure nothing like this can ever happen again.

Baker’s article is labeled “News Analysis,” but it’s exactly this kind of false-equivalence “analysis,” echoing right-wing propaganda under a both-sides framework, that helped get us to this crisis in the first place. All who care about democracy must make sure that blueprints for our future, like this one, end up on the trash heap of history. Where they belong.

