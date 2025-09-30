Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pietro G. Poggi's avatar
Pietro G. Poggi
4d

Baker seems to essentially be saying that all future American régimes will be dictatorships—because those are the only sort of governments that would use the dictatorial powers now in place. If this country manages to rid itself of the Fascist dictatorship, I pray it will not simply be supplanted by another dictatorship, which would certainly defeat the purpose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marvin Waschke's avatar
Marvin Waschke
4d

Thank you Elliot. There is no equivalence for P01135809. We have never had a president like this, and, I hope, never will again. We should all be ready for a decade of hard work repairing the damage P01135809 has done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture