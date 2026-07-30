Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Jacquelyn Kendall's avatar
Jacquelyn Kendall
3d

I wish I could write a letter of thanks to Dr. Fauci. I am so very grateful for his work, and so humiliated by the abuse he continues to suffer for saving lives.

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John Persico's avatar
John Persico
3d

Thank you for this thoughtful blog. It is well written and I hope Dr. Fauci can get a copy.

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