Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Elizabeth
Our young friends had only ever seen the usual Hollywood blockbusters—Frozen, superhero flicks, and other mainstream fare served up to exhausted parents and crowded theaters. But during a visit when they were 8, 12, and 14, we took a chance and showed them "Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom". They were captivated. The next evening, we watched another film—"The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind", about a young African boy who builds a windmill to save his village from drought. They were blown away. Even now, ten years later, when they visit or call, those movies still come up. They remember. We all do. Because in difficult times, we hunger for something deeper—stories that move us, that matter. Just like two paintings and Eric Clapton helped me through 9/11 in Washington, art became a kind of lifeline. Art is our soul.

We deserve better!

Phoebe Grigg
Wonderful! I love Robert Reich and congratulations on the success of the film, by any measure!

