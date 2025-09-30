Dear Friends,

Over the course of my career, I have spent considerable time reporting on the U.S. military—from covering the invasion and turbulent aftermath of the Iraq War to traveling to military bases across the country as they prepared for a new era of counterinsurgency. I was on the ground in Indonesia in late 2004 when a massive undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that obliterated the city of Banda Aceh, and U.S. naval helicopters were the first to bring in supplies to starving survivors.

Less than a year later, I followed a similar military mobilization on U.S. soil, reporting from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina as National Guard units and active-duty troops carried out large-scale rescue and relief missions in devastated neighborhoods.

I have explored how the military trains its leaders, including an in-depth look at the traditions, academic rigor, and leadership crucible of West Point. I’ve documented the physical and psychological battle scars carried home from war—lost limbs, disfiguring burns, traumatic brain injuries, and the invisible wounds of PTSD—and how service members and their families struggle to rebuild their lives. I have told the story of aging veterans returning one final time to Pearl Harbor to say goodbye to the young shipmates and friends they lost decades earlier. And I have chronicled how U.S. troops have trained allies around the world, from warfare tactics to peacekeeping missions, building fragile coalitions in times of both war and uneasy peace.

No institution is perfect, and that is certainly true of the U.S. military. I have reported on the outrages at Abu Ghraib, on how veterans have not been properly cared for, on the toxic cultures of sexual assault, and on the enduring legacy of racism that shaped the armed forces as public policy for most of their existence.

But most of what I’ve seen of our troops and their leaders over the years has deeply impressed me. Whether in distant outposts or at the Pentagon, among officers and enlisted ranks, seasoned troops or new recruits, they have been—trite as it may sound—among the best this nation has to offer. They embody a sense of service and camaraderie that is genuinely inspiring. And those who rise to positions of leadership are, more often than not, strikingly thoughtful and intelligent, many with advanced degrees and a worldly perspective shaped by firsthand experience.

Politicians like to brag that we have the most fearsome fighting force in the history of the world. But sadly, many of these same political leaders have failed our men and women in uniform with misguided wars and failed strategies. Civilian control of the military is a hallmark of our democracy, and rightfully so. I have seen that few understand better why this is essential than those who serve. And that is why it’s crucial that we elect leaders worthy in temperament, wisdom, intelligence, and even humility to bestow with the ultimate responsibility of commanding our troops.

What we have seen today with an unprecedented gathering of senior officers called back to Virginia is a betrayal of all that should define our national security. This regime likes to rail against DEI, especially in the military. What they really mean is that they want a force of only white men who think like they do. And that is why they’ve already purged many women and minorities from positions of leadership.

But let’s be very clear: The only quota system that truly undermines this nation’s ability to defend itself is the one now in place to ensure that idiots, bigots, and con men—the very antithesis of what a professional military should represent—subvert any notion of meritocracy and rise to positions where their stupidity becomes policy.

Sadly, the displays today by an alcohol-misusing, credibly accused rapist who has been fired from almost every job he’s ever held and now leads the Pentagon, and by an autocratic, corrupt, convicted felon, and sexual abuser who dodged service with fake bone spurs yet now serves as Commander in Chief, prove how far we have fallen.

I can only imagine the incredulity of those in the audience—men and women who have dedicated their lives to a sense of honor, who have put themselves in dangerous situations to defend this country, who understand that war is not a slogan or a rallying cry spit out with a litany of chest-thumping platitudes like some masochistic manosphere guru.

What Trump and Hegseth will never understand is how much they have weakened America today. And how stupid they look. All their performative toughness will be seen by most of those in attendance, people who truly understand the stakes of conflict, as the preening insecurities of sad, pathetic losers who can be easily manipulated by our adversaries.

Outside of their Fox News and Truth Social bubbles—where climate change is recognized as an urgent national security threat, where war crimes are understood not only to be morally reprehensible but also corrosive to an effective fighting force, where oaths to our Constitution are taken seriously—the display of these speeches will be understood for what they are. Bullshit.

We already have a fighting force that looks like the one Hegseth hopes to inflict on the branches of our military: the cowardly thugs of ICE, whose brute force and the immunity of their masked faces are defining attributes. Would you trust these idiots to command a carrier group? Or plan for a multi-theater conflict?

This leads to the question: Why do all of this? Was it simply an excuse to strut upon a stage, to revel in performative power? Or is it something more sinister—a calculated attempt to intimidate, to test boundaries, to see how far they can go in remaking our military into a pliant force for their autocracy without consequence? And what will be the response—from the military, from Congress, from the public, from our allies and adversaries? How will this play out in the months ahead, and what precedents will it set if it goes unanswered?

Tragically, in our imperfect world, force is necessary. And that is why it is essential that thoughtful, principled, measured professionals serve both in our military and lead it.

Our allies know that. So do our enemies. And so, I think, do most Americans. But the people who know it best were in that room. With thousands of years of collective service, they had never seen anything like what they were forced to endure: a real-time debasement of the cause and nation they swore an oath to serve.

