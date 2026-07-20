Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Hagar's avatar
Kathy Hagar
4d

I do look forward to photos of him behind bars wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Martha White's avatar
Martha White
4d

I really wanted to watch the trophy and player awards presentations…but the minute he walked out, I flipped it off. When I saw the clips later on Instagram, it was worse than I expected- but also hilarious. Too bad no one will ever tell him how humiliated he should feel.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture