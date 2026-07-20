Dear Friends,

I don’t like sharing photos of you know who. But today, on one of the largest stages in the world, before an audience likely numbering well over a billion people, that man decided he needed to be the center of attention. To dominate the image. To make his odious presence known.

Even though almost everyone watching wished he were anywhere but there.

It is customary for the head of state of a country hosting the World Cup to present the trophy to the winning team. Then they get out of the way. Because that is what any normal person would do. Because they understand that this is not about them. Because it is about celebrating those who deserve to be celebrated.

But this bloviating egotist decided to linger, even as his buddy, Gianni Infantino, the corrupt and almost equally despicable head of FIFA, tried to coax him out of the way.

In my house, everyone was yelling at the television. And I imagined a chorus of thundering disgust echoing around the globe in every language imaginable.

But there he is, in photographs crying out to be photoshopped. A moment that perfectly captures what a complete stain he is on all that might otherwise be joyous, good, and celebratory.

Look at the image above. Look at his expression. He had just been booed, and you can tell he knows that he is, ultimately, a loser out of place among the real winners. Look at all the stars ignoring him. It is a perfect metaphor for the world, and most of this country, desperately wanting to turn their backs on him and all he represents.

As I saw the Spanish players jumping with excitement, some moved to tears; as I watched waves of ecstatic cheering rippling through crowds across Spain; as I felt the joy of a wonderfully successful global competition, I found myself imagining what the celebrations will look and feel like around the world and here in the United States when he is no longer president. What a party it will be.

There will come a time when his ego will no longer mar our photographs. Or the image we have of ourselves.

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