Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Michelle W.'s avatar
Michelle W.
3h

This is a key result. Hungarians also let Vance and the WH know how much their interference in Hungary and more generally in Europe is not appreciated. Republicans would do well to take heed and wake up. Orbàn is out. May he stay out. It's past time all this was put to an end.

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Rosemary Siipola's avatar
Rosemary Siipola
2h

JD Vance should be sent out to campaign for all congressional and senate GOP candidates. He has the touch!

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