Trump with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Dear Friends,

I apologize for the second newsletter in a matter of hours, but I am always eager to share good news without delay.

Today, the people of Hungary brought 16 years of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s autocratic rule to an end in a stunning electoral defeat. Nearly 78 percent of eligible voters turned out, an unequivocal mandate whose repercussions are already echoing from Budapest to the European Union, to Moscow, and to Washington.

Orbán has been a hero to far-right, anti-democratic movements in the United States and around the world. He could count both Trump and Putin as allies, which in many ways says it all. MAGA mainstays in American government and media have tripped over themselves in recent years in their debasement and slavish praise of his rule.

They saw in his system a blueprint for their own anti-democratic designs: how he captured institutions in academia and government, how he undermined his opposition, how he rewarded those loyal to his looting of the national trust, and how he forged alliances with like-minded despots. He was mini-MAGA, though in many ways more shrewd and more effective than the main act.

He was also, despite all his negative qualities, not nearly as anti-democratic as our own regime. When Trump lost, he sparked an armed insurrection. When Orbán lost, he quickly and unequivocally accepted the results and conceded.

I will leave it to others with more expertise on European affairs to explain what this will mean for geopolitical questions like the war in Ukraine and the future of the European Union. The Hungarian vote was framed by the opposition as a decision over whether Hungary, a country with a long history shaped by its geography and position at the center of the continent’s cross-currents, would align with the West or the East. Orbán had often stood alone against the wishes of the rest of Europe. It is now clear which side of the Russia–EU divide his country’s people preferred.

What I feel more comfortable speculating on today is the message being received at the White House, where the string of defeats is mounting and the bravado of the early months of the administration has dissipated into spiraling crises and internal division. The Orbán loss is yet another example that the cloak of invincibility that Trump and his minions sought to wrap themselves in was as real as the emperor’s clothes in the fairy tales.

Trump has the opposite of the Midas touch. Despite his love for all things gold, whatever he actually comes into contact with is doomed to fail. Because he is a failure. And now that failure extends to his buddy in Budapest.

I have seen some reports that the Hungary vote shows the tide is turning against autocracy. But that ignores the mounting evidence that the tide has already turned, especially in the United States. It ignores the wave of Democratic victories in recent elections. It ignores Trump’s mounting losses in the courts, the public bravery and protests in places like Minneapolis, and his plummeting poll numbers. It ignores how, whenever institutions, from Harvard to Jimmy Kimmel, stand firm and do not preemptively surrender, the regime buckles. They prey on weakness and fear strength.

The reason the MAGA movement hates democracy is because they know their efforts are unpopular. They know their only chance of holding onto power is to fool the people, intimidate democratic institutions like the courts and the press, and undermine the vote.

No matter how much they revel in the shallowest patriotic tropes, they are frauds by the truest definition of what love of country should embody. They are not willing to sacrifice for the ideals or security of the United States. They seek only to satisfy their greed for money and power.

Although we can celebrate the vote in Hungary as a victory for liberal democracy, we must also contend with the fact that the nation that once held that world order together, our own United States, no longer occupies that role. Orbán’s friends in Washington share his desire for a weakened NATO and a cabal of autocratic leaders carving up the world to serve their corrupt needs. That is why this defeat must be all the more alarming to Trump and his team.

Reckonings have a way of amassing quickly and striking with great force. Here in the Bay Area, we have had a weekend of driving rain. It has been a vital reprieve from our drought conditions. As I’ve watched the storm fronts gather, I recognize that they are not always a harbinger of disaster or a metaphor for an ominous future. They can bring the necessary waters of renewal. These are the clouds now closing in on the autocrats. From the banks of the Danube. To the banks of the Potomac. To a world eager for freedom, competence, and accountability.

And from that sustenance can emerge a reconstituted and resilient democracy.

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