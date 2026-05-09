I traveled to Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week for a previously planned work trip, which just so happened to coincide with the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision striking down a central provision of the Voting Rights Act. By the time I was flying home on Friday, Republican state legislatures were already carving up congressional districts to ensure millions of Black voters lost representation.

Then came the blow from the Virginia Supreme Court, another naked political power play to overrule the will of the people and abet Republican plans to rig the electoral system. Why try to win votes when you can simply choose the voters you want? In essence, it is segregation through gerrymandering.

Being in Birmingham as these currents swirled was both surreal and tragic. Alabama is one of the states gutting Black districts even though Black residents make up more than a quarter of its population. This racist injustice is the latest manifestation of a violent stain on our nation’s history, felt particularly keenly in Birmingham, one of the great epicenters of the civil rights struggle.

It was in Birmingham that four little girls were murdered by Klan bombers on the morning of September 15, 1963, while attending Sunday school at the 16th Street Baptist Church. It was in this city that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote his famous letter from jail. It was here that white officials unleashed dogs and firehoses on marching children. And it was not far from here, down in Selma, that the brutal beatings of voting rights marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge helped spur the 1965 Voting Rights Act that the hacks on the Supreme Court just gutted.

I was in Birmingham for our upcoming documentary tied to the 250th anniversary of the country. As I’ve mentioned here before, our filmmaking team is gathering people across generations, races, politics, economic class, and other divides to engage in conversation. Not surprisingly, many of those conversations in Birmingham centered on race and the Black American experience.

We heard powerful testimony from elders who had participated in the struggle firsthand. The daughter of a prominent civil rights lawyer whose home had been bombed multiple times. A woman who had been arrested as part of the student marches. A man who had been in the congregation at Ebenezer Baptist Church when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was called back from the pulpit and told that four girls in Birmingham had been murdered.

We also heard from young people and those across the political spectrum, Black and white. We heard about economic insecurity and structural racism. We heard a great deal about faith. About the struggle to connect across our divisions. About a yearning for a less fractured country. About how we owe each other respect. Sometimes the conversations were pointed and uncomfortable, but people listened to one another. Even when they disagreed. And considering how isolated and angry the country feels today, that felt like progress.

Birmingham was the fifth stop in our filming, following Iowa, Arizona, Hawaii, and Maine. We head to Chicago in June. Each location has had its own character, but they have also been bound together by surprising similarities, including a pervasive sense of sadness among many we heard from that the country is not living up to its ideals. But we have also encountered remarkable resilience and a belief that the nation still has the power within itself, if its people choose to draw upon its inherent strengths, to chart a better course.

One of the challenges we face in making this film is trying to get at deeper truths about how people think about their relationship with the United States beyond the daily cacophony we are bombarded with in the media and online. We do not want to ignore the existential threats facing American democracy, but we also want to create spaces for conversation that are not solely consumed by the latest outrage in the news cycle.

One theme that struck me in Birmingham was a continued sense of hope, especially among the older people we brought into the discussions, particularly those who had lived through and fought against Jim Crow. They are certainly aware that America is moving backwards on progress they forged at great cost in their youth. But most still shared a belief that the broader arc of this nation has been toward greater freedom and equality, and that it will continue in that direction.

They hoped that what we are witnessing today will awaken the majority of this nation to the necessary struggle, just as the horrific news that came out of Birmingham more than 60 years ago awakened the country to the cause of civil rights.

I am keenly aware of how scary, infuriating, and exhausting these times are. My friend, the journalist Jamil Smith, powerfully described this reality as “the fatigue of the repetitive” in a column for The Guardian. How many times are we going to have to fight the same basic battles to save our democracy? And how much longer will we continue asking those who have already borne the greatest injustices and burdens to lead the resistance?

This was my second trip to Birmingham. I first came more than 20 years ago to do a story for 60 Minutes with Dan Rather about The Blind Boys of Alabama, a gospel group whose members had met at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Deaf and Blind in the late 1930s. It is impossible to fully imagine the hardships these men endured, but I was equally struck by their sense of hope, which they credited to their faith. Of all the stories I have done and all the people I have met, I think of this one often. Sometimes when I am feeling particularly lost or hopeless, I listen to their music.

The Blind Boys of Alabama were a direct connection to a not-so-distant past, and in Birmingham you can see clearly how our history and present remain intermingled. We must understand, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, that these struggles are about more than race. They are about economic injustice and how this nation projects its power around the world. They are about whether we will truly live up to the promise that all people are created equal.

These struggles have always been about who holds power and who our government is chosen to serve. We must understand our history, especially its ugliest chapters, so that we can recognize when destructive forces again become ascendant.

In Birmingham, that lesson is painfully apparent. But so too is the belief that we still have a choice as a country, one that depends on people from every part of society stepping up and refusing to let the darkness of our past — and present —define our destiny.

For those interested, here is the story Dan Rather and I did for 60 Minutes on the The Blind Boys of Alabama.

Leave a comment

Share