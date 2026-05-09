Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Sepehr Vakil's avatar
Sepehr Vakil
11h

Great essay. Let me know details of your Chicago visit. I’d love to attend and share with our students at Northwestern

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Robert Venafro's avatar
Robert Venafro
10h

I listened to the YouTube video you posted about the 5 Blind Boys — thanks for that. As I was heading back to your post, I got distracted for a moment, and another video came on: Bob Dylan saying no to Ed Sullivan. I’d never heard that story before.

Integrity is everything. Honesty is a rewardable behaviour.

It feels like the elastic is about to snap in your country. Simple behaviour and trusted values never really fail. Your country wavered, and other nations followed. But balance has a way of finding its way back.

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