Dear Friends,

There is so much in the world right now that is serious, tragic, and hard to bear. So I can’t fully explain why an image I saw today shook me the way it did.

If I were to list the most urgent crises or even the greatest outrages of this regime, the desecration of the White House to build a mammoth gilded ballroom wouldn’t be near the top.

It’s disgusting and outrageous, to be sure—but compared to everything else, it’s just a building.

But there’s something about that image—a backhoe clawing at the East Wing, a part of the People’s House reduced to dust to make way for something most Americans never asked for and do not want—that captures a deeper truth about this tragic era. How dare he.

How dare this vile man, whose taste for gold and gaudiness would embarrass Liberace, destroy what is not his. It’s not just the physical structure. It’s what it represents.



This isn’t his house. It’s our house—just as our money isn’t his money, and our army isn’t his army. He is just another citizen. He is not a king. This is not a palace to be remade or destroyed on his whims.

I thought of another set of images of destruction—far more violent, far more ominous—the mob of insurrectionists smashing their way into the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Another building whose symbolism they sought to destroy, driven by a bloodthirsty lust for tyranny and the end of democracy. These authoritarians who beat their chests and wrap themselves in the flag do not love democracy—they despise it, and everything these buildings stand for.

They want to tear down our history, our truth, the hard-won architecture of our rights and democratic ideals. And in its place, they want to build something garish, hollow, and entirely in service to their own egos and power.

They might build their ballroom. But they will not hold power forever. And when this regime falls, those who inherit the work of rebuilding should swing a literal wrecking ball at the monstrosities they created. It should be televised for the world to see—images of reckoning to sit beside the archives of the Berlin Wall and the fall of the Soviet Union.

They can pave over the Rose Garden. They can infect our institutions with their autocracy. They can pollute our democracy with their greed and division. But they cannot erase the spirit of this nation—or the freedom it embodies.

Because while these images were disturbing, I also thought of others—the ones these cowards try to dismiss or erase. The images of millions rallying against these would-be kings. The handmade signs. The faces of every age, race, and faith.

We can see the future, and it isn’t gilded halls or wanton destruction. It’s the images of We, the People—determined to restore the People’s House to a place of honor and to reclaim the story of a nation that remembers its past, in all its complexity, as it builds toward a more just and more peaceful future.

