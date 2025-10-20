Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JennSH from NC's avatar
JennSH from NC
12h

That photo of the demolition of the East Wing of the White House for a tacky, classless ballroom makes me want to throw up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
11h

Not only the wreckage (of what does not belong to him, but to us) but also, urgently, the waste. The waste of resource, the waste of a beautifully maintained building. And we, with homeless veterans on our streets. The disconnect is shocking and deeply disturbing. We, the people, can see him and his like; but apparently he cannot see us, or what we might indeed urgently need.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture