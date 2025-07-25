Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Plank's avatar
Craig Plank
Jul 25

I was at Bob’s last class (online). It brought me to tears.

I hope the movie becomes available from one of the streaming services.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mihal Ronen's avatar
Mihal Ronen
Jul 25

I think your last paragraph is spot in. I'm a retired second grade teacher and I can tell you that teaching has never left me and motivates many of my actions still, from my FB posts to my participation in Resistance, to interactions with individuals and groups. I can't wait to see the movie in Ithaca!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture