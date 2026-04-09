Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Kathy Hagar's avatar
Kathy Hagar
13h

'Trump is, and has always been, unfit for the office of president. Or, if we are being honest, for any elected office or place of power within our society.'

Thank you, Elliot, for clearly stating the unvarnished truth.

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Joan Grabe's avatar
Joan Grabe
13h

He is still being covered by the Press in the same neutralizing manner. The NYTimes today had a day by day run up to the start of the war. The visit in Feb. by that poisonous Netanyahu was the beginning. The utter fatuousness of the people in that room when Netanyahu presented his plan for war against Iran was astounding. You would get more push back from a class of 8 yr. olds ! Although we already knew that this Cabinet was a bunch of toadies, that Trump had been furious at the previous Cabinet for daring to try and restrain him,yet the attitude of those in the Situation Room, including Kushner and Witkoff that day was cringe worthy! Especially the comments by that fool chief of Staff “Ragin” Cain. There is going to be one hell of a book someday chronicling these events, not by Bob Woodward but someone like him. You, Elliot ?

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