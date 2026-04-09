As news broke yesterday of the president of the United States promising massive war crimes and threatening to wipe a civilization off the face of the Earth, I found myself thinking, perhaps surprisingly, of Joe Biden.

My mind turned to his disastrous debate performance in the last election, and how drumbeats that had been building for months around President Biden’s fitness for office crescendoed into a thunderous chorus that crossed the political spectrum and was amplified by much of the press. The consensus included most Democratic leaders and, according to polls, most voters.

After fumbling answers and moments of visible confusion, the country seemed to arrive at a shared conclusion: Biden was unfit to serve a second term. Fewer than four weeks later, already deep into the election cycle, the president ended his campaign for re-election.

Shall we compare how this nation, particularly its elected leaders and major press institutions, wields that ultimate judgment about fitness to serve now?

In the wake of a shaky cease-fire with Iran, much of what I am seeing and reading focuses on how disastrous this conflict is and how unpopular it is with voters, how outrageous Trump’s rhetoric continues to be, how dismayed and unsettled America’s allies are, how tumultuous the global economy has become, and a host of other verdicts on this horrific and destructive war of choice.

But after Trump’s threat of civilization-wide annihilation, while there were calls for his removal from office by many Democrats and even some right-wing voices like Tucker Carlson, I am not seeing anything today that approaches what I saw in Biden’s final year in office.

Perhaps if this were a presidential election season and Trump were eligible for a second term, the press would run more stories and studio panels about his fitness to serve. Perhaps Republicans, fearing an electoral wipeout, would find more backbone and be more willing to publicly question his ability to hold the office.

Let’s be very clear. Trump’s actions in his war with Iran are shocking, idiotic, unhinged, and well beyond the minimal bounds of how anyone with power should act, speak, or, um, type. But they are not a surprise.

This is who he is. This is who he has always been. This is who he promised he would be.

This is also what everyone who ran against him for president warned the country about, the danger he would likely usher into the Oval Office. “Fitness to serve” was a common refrain of Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris in characterizing Trump. It has also been echoed by his critics who left the Republican Party, like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. It is the motivating energy behind protests like the No Kings rallies and the millions who oppose him and his regime.

But it has not permeated the vast majority of Republican elected officials, and that is a big reason it has not shaped how much of the press has covered Trump over the last decade. Too many fear that framing his actions through the lens of whether he should be in a position of power would make the coverage partisan. I would suggest it would only make it more truthful.

This is the very definition of what has come to be called “sanewashing,” the idea that the insanity of this president and his administration is normalized in the way his actions are processed for the public by the press and other political insiders.

We are bombarded and overwhelmed daily, or even hourly, by stories that provoke so much outrage that we become numb or seek shelter from the news for our own sanity. The level of corruption, cruelty, and complicity is unlike anything we have witnessed, at least in modern American history.

The attacks on the environment, public health, and scientific research are devastating. Armed agents terrorizing our neighborhoods and the use of the Department of Justice to target political opponents are the actions of an autocracy, not a democracy. This is on top of racism, misogyny, the incitement of a violent insurrection, and the fact that the president was found by a jury to be liable for sexual abuse, alongside many other credible allegations of assault.

I am sure each of you can add to the list.

But there is a way to bring all of this together, a narrative that makes sense of the data points and anecdotes, and one that should shape coverage as decisively as the wave that made it impossible for Biden to continue.

Trump is, and has always been, unfit for the office of president. Or, if we are being honest, for any elected office or place of power within our society.

And this takes us to the war with Iran, around which Trump’s actions and statements are mind-bogglingly reckless. If Joe Biden had done anything close to this, can you imagine how it would be covered?

Polling suggests that a majority of the American people have already reached the conclusion that Trump is unfit. Even though he cannot run for another term, he still has almost three more years to wreak havoc.

And one of the primary reasons he is back in power is that he was covered, as both a candidate and a president, with enough credulity, sanewashing, and false equivalence to be portrayed as fit to serve when he has been anything but.

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