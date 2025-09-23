Another day, another outrage, but this one was particularly egregious. Who could have predicted a news cycle like this even a few months ago?

“President Ignores Science” read, in part, the top headline this evening in The New York Times. The latest affront is of course the insanity that Tylenol taken by pregnant women (so typical to always blame the women with this crowd) causes autism, a connection that every responsible journalistic outfit accurately reported is without any scientific merit or evidence.

I mean this is almost flat Earth territory. Pure and unadulterated quack-doctoring bullshit from the President of the United States.

But to be fair, “President Ignores Science” really could be a headline the press could run on almost any day of this horrific administration. Whether we’re talking about infectious disease, the climate crisis, tariffs, energy, labor statistics, trade deficits, cancer research, or really anything that someone smart has given time to study in order to help improve or save lives, this president ignores the data and goes with his gut (which some have pointed out seems a bit less ample these days likely because of the new weight loss drugs discovered by, yes, science).

But it’s not just science.

We could have daily headlines that state that this president: “Ignores Democracy,” “Ignores the Law,” “Ignores History,” “Ignores Empathy,” “Ignores National Security,” “Ignores Our Allies,” “Ignores Accountability,” “Ignores Expertise,” “Ignores Critical Thinking.” And on and on.

In this way, and others, Donald Trump is an ignoramus.

The modern definition of a word some sources helpfully caution is “derogatory,” is of an ignorant or stupid person. A dunce. The word’s origins come from the Latin where ignoramus literally means “we do not know.”

In medieval times, grand juries who did not find suitable evidence for charges, would return with a bill marked ignoramus. And eventually from those legal origins came an epithet that many savor and relish.

The word “ignore” has the same Latin root, but it entered English a bit earlier. At first it meant simply “to not know.” Later, it took on the meaning of “deliberately disregard.”

Thankfully, the press is becoming a bit more honest about reporting on how much truth this president ignores, but I fear even these baby steps don’t get us anywhere near the full picture of the horror we are witnessing.

Including because Trump doesn’t just ignore science, he is hostile to it and everything it represents. He’s not disregarding as much as destroying. He’s at war with the truth, at war with democracy, and at war with reason.

While Trump certainly fits the definition of an ignoramus, that term doesn’t begin to capture all of the other attributes that make him completely unfit for office—the malevolence, the cruelty, the corruption, and the hatred.

With much of the press, there is still a reluctance to face the complete depravity of the man. So we get phrases like this in the New York Times, describing MAGA’s unconstitutional threats against liberal groups: “an escalation that critics said could lay the groundwork for crushing anti-conservative dissent more broadly.”

Excuse me? “Critics said?” What kind of false-equivalence nonsense is that? Unless by critics they mean Americans who believe in the First Amendment.

In the end, “Ignores Science” may be a start. But we are too deep into this regime to give him any benefit of the doubt. Ignores is far too benign a verb. What we saw today, and see every day, is a mixture of power, stupidity, and cruelty that would be unimaginably shocking in any other presidency in our history.

And that is a truth that should be impossible for any of us to ignore.

