Dear Friends,

I’m excited to announce that The Last Class, the film I directed about former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching, is now available to watch from home.

This film has been one of the most meaningful projects of my career. I come from a family of educators, and this movie is, in many ways, a love letter to teaching and to the vital role education plays in American democracy.

Many of you already saw the film in theaters. Thank you! Your support helped make The Last Class the number five documentary at the box office last year.

Now I hope those of you who haven’t yet seen the film will watch it. And for those who already have, you are welcome to watch it again. Either way, please spread the word. Independent films depend on support from audiences like you.

We’ve created two ways to watch the film at home. You can rent it directly here on Substack by becoming a paid subscriber to The Last Class Substack, which gives you access to the film for 30 days.

See THE LAST CLASS on Substack

You can also rent the film directly through our website.

Rent THE LAST CLASS on our website

The proceeds from these rentals support the wonderful work of Prof. Reich’s nonprofit organization, Inequality Media Civic Action. It funded The Last Class, and it is also supporting my next film, which will be released later this fall.

Please note that there are three pricing options. If you are able to support the film at a higher level, we hope you’ll consider doing so. It is important that we demonstrate there is still an audience that values thoughtful documentary filmmaking and independent journalism.

Thank you again for your support.

— Elliot