Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amelia Cloud's avatar
Amelia Cloud
17h

It is a wonderful film. What a great project for you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
Don Buckter's avatar
Don Buckter
17h

Eliot, Congratulations and good luck with the re-release!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Elliot Kirschner and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture