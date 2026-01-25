As I see the images out of Minnesota—first of heartbreaking violence and murder by a federal occupying force, but also of inspiring crowds of brave protesters, undeterred by brutal cold or by the terror of their own government, determined to bear witness to a brutal authoritarian regime—I find myself thinking back to history, to times before I was alive, and to those moments when the course of human events begins to shift, first slowly, and then in a roar of change.

It gives me hope that what we are witnessing now is one of those inflection points, when the basic decency of the populace awakens to injustice.

I was born during the final year of the Vietnam War. The Civil Rights Movement lay even further in the rearview mirror. By the time I became aware of my country and its history, these two cataclysmic, intertwined events had already reshaped the nation.

For me they exist in images and text, rather than lived experience. But because this was still relatively recent history, at least by the time of my childhood, it also lived in the recollections of my elders—my parents and grandparents, and others I met who had marched, served, protested, and mourned.

When I arrived at CBS News, many of the older producers and reporters had been young, as I was then, when these events took place. Dan Rather, who became a mentor and friend, would share stories as we traveled together on reporting trips. He spoke of what he had seen and the lessons he had learned, from Birmingham, Alabama, and Oxford, Mississippi, to the jungles of Southeast Asia.

One truth emerged from those conversations, one that helped shape my own career: the power of an image. Especially a moving one.

The Civil Rights Movement had been underway for years, and it had achieved real progress. But it took images of vicious police beating peaceful demonstrators, fire hoses and dogs turned on marching children, to finally awaken the majority of white America, which had lived for far too long in sheltered complicity.

And the Vietnam War, the first major conflict to be covered for television, saw public opinion begin to shift as images of desperation and carnage were broadcast into American homes night after night on the evening news. Walter Cronkite’s decision to weigh in on the war’s futility did not come out of nowhere. It followed years of Americans being forced to see its human cost for themselves.

Now we are back in Minneapolis. The same city that, with tragic coincidence, had already been the site of another searing image: the murder of George Floyd. That image sparked a movement that never reached its necessary fruition. But this moment builds on that one. It reflects a growing recognition that the sins of racism and unchecked power, stretching back to the country’s founding, will require systemic change if we are ever to move forward.

This is an era in which cameras are everywhere, with almost everyone carrying one on their mobile phone.

Imagine if there had been no images of the murder of Renee Good, or now of Alex Pretti. Imagine if there were no images of the actions of federal forces. Imagine if it were simply their word against those who protested.

These fascists can lie all they want. And many will believe them. But we have already seen what happened with Vietnam and Jim Crow. When Americans have no choice but to confront the truth on their screens, whether television or phone, they recoil in horror at the violence. They say, this is not who we are, even as they recognize that it is what we have become. And then they decide they will not let it be who we are in the future. They protest. They vote.

You can already feel the fear among Republicans in Congress as they look toward the next election. They own this. They normalized it. They promoted a tyrant of unsound mind and vindictive, corrupt instincts. And they handed him unchecked power.

But not completely unchecked. Because no person is bigger than the country they lead. Especially one who must hide behind the terror of a force so out of control that it has lost the will of the people. The moral consent of the governed.

I suspect the images of this time will live on, in infamy for those in power and in honor of the brave people determined to take their country back. Outrage on this scale can be clarifying. It forces a reckoning with wrongs that too many, for far too long, have accepted without the courage required to confront them.

And sometimes, when that reckoning is sustained, it opens a path forward. A chance to begin remaking the nation with greater fidelity to equality and justice.

There will be more images to come. And through them, we might finally be able to picture a new America. A better one. One that is for the people, not those corrupted by power.

Share

Leave a comment