Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Jeff B's avatar
Jeff B
2h

Dear Elliot, thank you for your commitment to speak truth to power again and again. You have a gift, a gift that enables folks like me to inhabit your words with my feelings; finding a welcome mat in the home you create. It’s your contribution that paves the way for all of us to proceed, to a better place.

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Miriam Prider's avatar
Miriam Prider
2h

You are right on the mark, Elliot!

I, too, am one of those who are distressed and angry and bewildered that such a patently unfit man was elected to, and is wrecking, the high Office of President and the lives of Americans. My view is that he is a dangerous psychopath, whose only tools in Office are bullying, threatening and revenge. He absolutely cannot cope with disagreement. What I am afraid of with the midterms coming up, is that he will declare Democrat wins fraudulent and no one will stop him.

I love reading your articles and am a paid subscriber. Warm regards, Miriam Prider - a concerned Australian with American friends

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