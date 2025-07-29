Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
Jul 29

I think about this alot, Elliot - how do we hold onto the quality of our thoughts? How do we hold onto our sense of morality? I do think self-care plays a role, taking time to walk in the woods or to watch the birds, but also taking time to really be with family and with dear friends. There is something so healing about the energetics of this. As a child I loved being with my grandparents - the quietude of their lives, the music of their voices. We all must pull deeply on our resources to be resilient and hold onto being who we each are - thinking, caring, engaged individuals. I hope this is enough to ward off the contagion of corruption that we face.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hannah's avatar
Hannah
Jul 29

No, I will never accept unidentified ICE agents yanking people off the street or unbridled corruption in our government—or, for that matter, the tolerance and abetting of genocide. The problem is, what to do about it?? People keep asking that question. Pundits keep reiterating problem after problem. We KNOW about the problems. But we don’t know how to fight back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture