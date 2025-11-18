I read with utter disgust — but not disbelief — the latest revelations about Larry Summers, the former president of Harvard, and his long, enabling friendship with the pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. According to The Harvard Crimson, Summers, a married man, conspired with Epstein on how to use status and influence to pressure a woman he himself described as a “mentee” into sex.

And this was in 2019, long after any reasonable person — and certainly Summers — should have known exactly how degenerate Epstein was. But Summers was not repulsed. He spent years in close, willing association with this horrible man. Theirs was a grotesque definition of friendship built on a shared belief that there would never be repercussions for abhorrent behavior.

Beyond the lurid details — and the obvious conclusion that Summers must be fired by the university where he still teaches as a prestigious University Professor — lies the larger lesson defining this moment: Are we finally witnessing a reckoning with the destructive forces of wealth and power, along with the system designed to protect a small club of horrific actors at the expense of the many?

It is always difficult to gain perspective on the future when we are contending with the swirling forces of the present while still trying to make sense of the recent past. But we should not let our myopia limit our expectations.

After the MeToo movement and the protests for racial justice in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, the mood of the country seemed to shift radically. Suddenly, it looked like these stirrings for systemic change might have gone well beyond what the American public was prepared for. And then came the election of 2024 and the restoration of a man who embodied the racism and misogyny these reform movements sought to confront. He had even been found liable for sexual abuse by a jury. His victory was taken as proof by the pundit class of a complete repudiation of the progressive forces that had been ascendant in previous years.

But issues of power and democracy have roiled this nation since its beginning, and the general direction has been toward greater accountability, equality, and justice. We must note that progress has been far from uniform or steady, with eras of great change punctuated by stasis or even backsliding.

I think future generations will see the outrage over the Epstein atrocities as echoes of MeToo and the Floyd protests. There is a very real possibility that all of this could lead to a dramatic realigning of our national identity. The American electorate is clearly restive to the point of anger. Across the country, there is a common belief that something is fundamentally rotten in our society, that a small, unaccountable cabal — mostly men — has accumulated far too much power and wielded their unchecked entitlement to do great harm. The victims of Epstein and his confederates and enablers are not vague data points; they are human beings who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering.

It is vital that we confront what allows this bad behavior to flourish: a system engineered to protect a perverse definition of the “elite.” It’s no accident that power and impunity correspond with rigged political and economic systems. They are all part of the same con being perpetrated on the American people, in which what is dressed up as capitalism is far more akin to cronyism. And corruption. These emails show that a group of men across industries, ideologies, and party lines were linked by a common trait that defined their actions: a sense of impunity, and the wealth and access that make it possible.

Those like the president, who are now caught in an era of outrage, whine like spoiled children that the rules of society have evolved to a point where the privileges they once weaponized with abandon are now judged as repugnant. They relied on institutionalized unfairness and injustice. They designed their world so they could live by a different set of rules from the rest of us, and a necessary byproduct was protecting predators — as long as they were the right kind.

There is a reason the media and pundit classes, as well as many in the political consulting establishment, downplayed the Epstein story. Part of the problem is that they are cozy with these men and have thrived in the very system that is now being implicated. It is hard for them to understand the anger from the vast majority of Americans who see that privilege and power from the outside. It is why the establishment missed the anger that led to Trump. And the anger that led to Mamdani.

The revelations about Summers are very instructive. After all, the Trump regime has attacked universities for being places of intolerance toward minority views. But we can see the far bigger problem is how tolerant they — and other institutions in our media, financial, governmental, and business worlds — have been of a small minority of people who have acted abhorrently.

Trump has attacked “elites” as he defines them. But the elites who will destroy this country are not the scientists at the CDC, foreign aid workers, or career lawyers at the Department of Justice. Those are actually inspiring representations of what American meritocracy can look like.

No, the elites who need to be confronted are those in the Epstein documents and the institutions and people who protected them. It is this regime and the corruption they shamelessly flaunt in front of the American people. It is those who wish to suppress the will of the people so they can hold on to their wealth and power.

This is not ideological. It is not about policy or politics per se. We can have people from many backgrounds and ideas participate in a democracy that returns power to “we the people,” where it should ultimately belong. It is about a uniform system of justice, renewed accountability, and the end of an era of toxic imperviousness to decency, fairness, and our common humanity.

To those who exploited injustice for far too long, the retribution is long overdue. No more hiding. No more protecting your friends. No more inside deals. Goodbye. And good riddance — whoever you may be.

