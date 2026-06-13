Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
1d

Are we willing to make the kind of economic sacrifices to get the entire human race--not just the privileged--and the planet to a place of real safety and security that, in the form of sacrificing their lives and the comforts of their homes for places of danger, our foremothers and forefathers made in World War 2?

Give up our reliance on fossil fuels and accustom ourselves to creating communities that don't rely on them? Recognize that our obsession with more sophisticated electronics is not healthy for humans or for nature? Paraphrasing Pogo, the enemy is not "out there" it is within us and, quoting Dickens from A Christmas Carol, "Beware them both [Ignorance and Want], and all of their degree, but most of all beware this boy [Want], for on his brow I see that written which is Doom".

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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
1dEdited

Whoever said that money is the root of all evil must have had a premonition of what our country has come to look like in the eyes of us common folk.

I am stunned, confounded, and horrified by the total lack of concern for our fellow man by all the billionaires and their obsession with acquiring as much wealth as possible - and then doing absolutely nothing to help others.

I know there are some exceptions to that rule, but the large majority of them (mostly men) are the greediest, most self-serving individuals on the planet.

Ship them ALL off to Mars - and good riddance! 😡

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