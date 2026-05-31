Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
18h

Some people have been hard at work making lovely short videos to celebrate. Heather Cox Richardson shared some of them. I hope the good will outweigh the crass bully and his underlings.

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Susan Strickland's avatar
Susan Strickland
18h

I'm an old Jewish widow, retired US History teacher, in the West San Fernando Valley (LA,CA) who has been active in my community and Democratic politics for years. I remember as a kid putting HST bumper stickers on cars and listening to Helen Gahagan Douglas speak at a Kern County Democratic picnic. Got it? I'm more than appalled with the current administration so love your idea of postponing a celebration until our democracy has been restored as well as voting rights and reproductive freedom.

Thanks for the opportunity to vent as nobody bothers to ask MY opinion!

Susan Strauss Strickland

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