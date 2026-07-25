Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Shari Jackson's avatar
Shari Jackson
4d

I am still struggling with the announcement that if my parents were infertile, since infertility is hereditary, that I would be infertile.

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Stacie S.'s avatar
Stacie S.
4d

Excellent article Elliot. You just pulled it all together and made it make sense? Good read, thank you!

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