Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Andrew Guy's avatar
Andrew Guy
18h

Thank you for writing and sharing such a moving testimonial to those who sacrificed themselves for those of us who are still here. I am from Wales, so I am appreciating your article from many miles away, but to my mind it applies not only to those who gave so much to your country but to ours, your closest allies, as well.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
18h

I met you and Dan during the Wreaths Across America experience at Arlington. I wrote about it on your What Unites Us Facebook page and it caught the eye of Mr Rather. That was to be one of the most impactful moments in my lifetime thanks to you both. I’m wearing my Gold Star for Dad who made the Supreme sacrifice for our nation. I pray that we are still, “One Nation, Under God, Indivisible…”. Your words are so appreciated in this time.

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