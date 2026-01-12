Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha White's avatar
Martha White
1h

Mr. Powell often reminds me of Dr. Fauci. We should be so grateful to have people like these hold their ground when most around them either sink in the sand or stick their heads in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ben Barclay's avatar
Ben Barclay
1h

Thanks for this. Jerome is also a great writer. Short and sweet, sharp as a Narwhal's horn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elliot Kirschner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture