This afternoon, searching for a respite of normalcy, I cheered on my San Francisco 49ers as this plucky, beat-up team defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in a blustery stadium in Philadelphia.

But the chill I felt at the end of the game had nothing to do with the weather on the field. At about the time the Niners wrapped up their victory, news broke that the Trump regime, already arguably the most corrupt administration in American history, had once again targeted one of its political enemies with prosecution and persecution.

This time it wasn’t a Democratic politician, but rather a man who has served presidents of both parties for years without a hint of scandal. They are going after Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

We already know these thugs of bad faith have corrupted what can only now be considered the Department of Injustice, weaponizing law enforcement to threaten and bully those who stand in the way of unchecked autocracy. They act with fury, hubris, and a sense of impunity, employing the tactics of mafia dons. Too many institutions and individuals have tried to appease these gangsters, a strategy that will never succeed.

History will honor those who stood up and were not afraid to meet threats and coercion with the rebuttal of truth. To that list of patriots you can now add Jerome Powell.

Not long after news of his targeting became public, Powell issued a powerful statement, which he also delivered by video while standing in front of an American flag. He is not afraid to show his face or let the world reckon with his words. He will not back down or cower from the facts, because they are on his side and on the side of justice. I find power, and even hope, in his determination not to succumb to or normalize the madness.

Powell is not a firebrand, which makes the strength of his response all the more notable. This is essentially his way of saying to those who seek to destroy our democracy: you can all go take a very long walk off a short pier.

I share both the video and a transcript with you tonight.

Transcript:

Good evening. On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June. That testimony concerned in part a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings. I have deep respect for the rule of law and for accountability in our democracy. No one—certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve—is above the law. But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure. This new threat is not about my testimony last June or about the renovation of the Federal Reserve buildings. It is not about Congress’s oversight role; the Fed through testimony and other public disclosures made every effort to keep Congress informed about the renovation project. Those are pretexts. The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President. This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions—or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation. I have served at the Federal Reserve under four administrations, Republicans and Democrats alike. In every case, I have carried out my duties without political fear or favor, focused solely on our mandate of price stability and maximum employment. Public service sometimes requires standing firm in the face of threats. I will continue to do the job the Senate confirmed me to do, with integrity and a commitment to serving the American people. Thank you.

Thank you, Mr. Powell.

