Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Robert Venafro's avatar
Robert Venafro
9h

Happy 4th. And Canada is sending 250 MapleTrees. Who knows what he will do with them.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
9h

There’s a poem by Kenneth Patchen whose title applies today : Hallelujah Anyway! Because, as my father once told me, if you don’t love someone “anyway” you don’t really love them. The same goes for this country

So Happy 4th , anyway.

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