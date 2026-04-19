Even as a young girl, my now 13-year-old daughter would say she wanted to leave her mark on the world. She dreamed up numerous paths to get there: becoming a famous actress, an inventor, or rich, just so she could give her money away to worthy causes. But the most enduring, the one she returned to again and again in her early years, was a desire to be the first woman president of the United States.

She felt confident that would secure her place in history. But she also realized that it would mean the country would have to wait several decades. And in the end, as much as she liked the idea of being a trailblazer, she said she would rather see a woman become president much sooner than that.

But if we did have to wait, she hoped it would be her.

My daughter had just turned four when Trump was first elected president, defeating the first woman nominated by a major political party, Hillary Clinton. And she was 12 when he returned to office, defeating the second woman nominee, Kamala Harris.

My daughter is idealistic, sensitive, and empathetic. She is interested in current events and history. She is incredibly curious and perceptive. And she has been forced to live almost all of her life in a country where the president was a horribly cruel, toxic, and misogynistic man, whose path to power twice involved the defeat of women who were more qualified, more experienced, more intelligent, and more emotionally stable.

The sad lesson she has had to learn early, along with her older sister, is one they hear echoed by their mother and others in their lives, one for which there is evidence everywhere they look: American society is still unjust and stacked against women. My daughters are learning what women who came before them learned, that they will face numerous hurdles, both blatant and hidden, that they risk being harassed and abused, and that they will be judged by different criteria than their male peers, especially when it comes to positions of power and influence.

And this is particularly true for women aiming to achieve the most powerful job in the world.

These forces are so ubiquitous and powerful that, after the shattering defeat in the last election, many Democrats concluded that the country was simply not ready for a woman president. It helped that this was a way to explain why a majority of voters returned a man devoid of decency, morality, empathy, and competence to the White House instead of the woman he was running against. As sad as that may be, it was time, those steeped in this postmortem argued, to face hard truths. And the fact that so many young voters, women, and other traditionally Democratic voting blocs had shifted toward Trump made that conclusion feel easy to make.

Suddenly there was a desire for strong, tough, male energy to reinvigorate the opposition and go toe to toe with the bullies of the Trump regime. Democrats felt they needed men who weren’t afraid to go on Joe Rogan. Or for that matter, have their own Joe Rogan.

When California Governor Gavin Newsom, who many feel looks and acts the part, started his tough-guy routine, mimicking and mocking the social media energy of the president, his poll numbers within the party rose sharply. Most of the early names being floated for the 2028 nomination, as premature as that may be, are men. And particularly men no one would doubt when it comes to toughness.

The only person to ever defeat Trump in an election, Joe Biden, was not only a man, but he had the aviator sunglasses, the ’67 Corvette, and the bomber jacket. He exuded a certain type of manhood in the way he walked and talked, which is why it was so important for his opponents to undercut that image by attacking his age and frailty. An old man who has lost his step and his energy is no longer a threat to the men now fighting in the arena.

I certainly see all this evidence and have felt, intuitively, that as wonderful as a woman president will be, and despite the numerous women in public life who would do a wonderful job if given the chance, America is probably not ready to give them that chance. And with so much at risk, and a slate of strong male candidates, why take that chance?

But recently, another thought has been taking hold. What if now is the perfect time for a woman to break the ultimate glass ceiling once and for all? And, what if a kind of collective groupthink among Democratic voters, funders, and politicians means we won’t give women candidates the chance to prove the naysayers wrong?

There are two main reasons why I think we may have learned the wrong lessons. First, let’s look at the evidence. It is true that Trump defeated two women, but two is a very small sample size. And if we look more closely at each election, we find some complicating details.

Hillary Clinton entered the 2016 election with a lot of baggage, some of it her own doing, but much of it the product of decades of a well-orchestrated right-wing smear machine. She had just defeated Bernie Sanders in a tough primary that saw defections from the party. Historically, it is difficult to win the presidency after a two-term president from your own party, as Barack Obama was. In 2016, the mainstream media also gave countless hours of free coverage to Trump, often airing his rallies and speeches unedited and uninterrupted—by some estimates, roughly two billion dollars’ worth of free airtime. And then, eleven days before the election, James Comey announced he was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s email server. And despite all that, Clinton won the popular vote and came close to winning the election.

In 2024, Kamala Harris faced a very different but no less challenging landscape. She had to jump into a campaign with only three months to go after a very unpopular president she served as vice president was forced to drop out because of his age and apparent frailty. This was a time when incumbent parties around the world, whether liberal or conservative, were being routed by voters frustrated by the state of the world in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Harris had to navigate her loyalty to Biden, who had accomplished many admirable policies, and the desire from much of the public that she break ranks, especially in the face of inflation. Using a phrase from Bill Clinton’s playbook, “the economy, stupid,” elections are often won and lost on economic conditions. And Harris was dealt a very difficult hand.

None of this is to say that Clinton and Harris didn’t make mistakes. All candidates do. And perhaps in each election, another candidate might have done better. But that is impossible to predict because candidates are not hypotheticals. It is difficult to judge how they will perform until they go through the reality of a campaign. Were both candidates punished by at least some voters for being women? Undoubtedly. Will all women face some of that? For sure.

But that doesn’t mean women can’t win and may, depending on the woman and the moment, be better suited to win.

Look at all that we’ve experienced since 2024. We have no shortage of toxic, he-man energy in this administration. And not just the president. Both Pete Hegseth and Robert Kennedy Jr. can feel like cartoon villains in a superhero movie, except they are doing real damage. Add the likes of Elon Musk, and the billionaires and tech bros who have rallied around the regime. And there’s the wannabe tough guy, JD Vance.

We are learning more about the horrific depravity of Jeffrey Epstein and the powerful men who partook in his abuse and protected him from repercussions. We are seeing Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales leave the House in disgrace after wielding their power and position to harm women.

One thing I am hearing as I travel the country and talk to Americans across a range of geographies, ages, races, and political affiliations is that there is a widespread exhaustion and sadness. People are tired of the vitriol and chest-beating. There is a hunger for something different.

And might that something different include a woman president?

We need to be careful about generalizing. There are plenty of thoughtful, responsible male leaders. And there are also women like Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem who have been given great power and used it to do great harm.

But a woman president, especially the type of person Democrats would hopefully nominate, would be a historic change in direction for this country, with implications that would reverberate around the world. It would say in unequivocal terms that the era of Trump is over. It would be noted by our allies, whom we abandoned, and our adversaries, who have played this regime for fools. It would be a signal to those who have struggled and been forgotten in the United States and abroad.

Might a woman, with the right qualifications and temperament, do a better job of rebuilding our alliances? Might she define toughness in ways that aren’t so easily manipulated by our adversaries? Might she think differently about public health and access to medical care? Might she better understand the plight of people balancing multiple responsibilities? Might she become a role model for young people, showing that seemingly insurmountable challenges can be overcome, that the injustices in society can be diminished, that progress is possible? Might she just ace the job?

Ultimately, a woman president, like any president, would have to be judged by her actions in office. We would need to hold her accountable. And she would still have to face the entrenched misogyny and biases that remain in our press, our politics, and our society.

I am not saying that any specific woman would be the strongest candidate or the best president. I am saying that women should be encouraged to run and be considered with excitement and hope in the upcoming presidential campaign.

When I was growing up, picturing a president meant picturing a white man, probably older, in a dark suit. That wasn’t just who was in the White House, but who I saw as president in movies and television. Barack Obama, of course, changed that in the real world. But in Hollywood, women and people of color have been elected president many times, and it feels natural. I know it isn’t reality, but we have crossed the line of plausibility, at least on screens.

Also, when I was growing up, picturing a senator usually meant picturing a man. I remember “the Year of the Woman” in 1992, when four women were elected to the Senate. Now there are 26 serving. Not nearly enough, but there is no longer a question for either party, or really in any state or region, about whether voters will elect a woman to the Senate. Or the House. Or governor. Or mayor. Expectations were reset and biases conquered through the process of representation.

In all cases, someone had to be first. And it will not be easy to add the presidency to this list. But we are well past due. And I think, with all that we have seen from a group of men lately, we might be ready for something completely different.

I am thinking of my daughters and their friends, and of all the other young people who have come into a world of transition and contradiction. They have picked up the cues from the media and from the regime in Washington that hopes are easily dashed and progress, if it comes at all, often has to wait. But history has shown that regressive forces are not always dominant, that there are eras of optimism and real change.

I think most of America, regardless of gender, age, or even political affiliation, could end up being very happy not just turning the page or closing a chapter with the next president, but opening an entirely new book of possibilities.

One written by a woman.

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