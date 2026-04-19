Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Jessica Fleming's avatar
Jessica Fleming
5h

THANK YOU, Again, Elliott! A GREAT BIG YES from this 85 year old who has been waiting all her life for exactly this trajectory and Promise to be FULFILLED!

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EB Oppenheim MD JD's avatar
EB Oppenheim MD JD
5h

Women do extremely well in the world arena of political madness. Women have the temperament to consider consequences. I really like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris! Bravo for them! ...and Elizabeth Warren and various state governors and prominent officials. Nancy Pelosi is a strong force. ...and... it's not like "the guys" can point to their flawed and tragic records with with pride. Had Kamala won, we would not be in Trumpian world chaos and madness now.

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