Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia Dubrava's avatar
Patricia Dubrava
2d

Excellent summary of the instances and ways in which the trumpy regime distorts reality. Kirk is a martyr, killed by the left, when we don't even know yet who the killer was, while Melissa Hortman, an elected official, her husband and her dog, were killed by a confirmed trump follower. No lowered flags for her, no condolences to her young children from any trumpy people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
La's avatar
La
2d

Out of all of the takes I’ve read — most very thoughtful, well-written, and insightful — this one stands out. An emotive topic at an especially fraught time, I really appreciate its frankness and clarity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elliot Kirschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture