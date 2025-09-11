There can be no place for political violence in a democracy.

And there can never be a “but” or “yet” or “however” that follows that sentiment.

So let’s try a different conjunction. Let’s try “and.”

There can be no place for political violence in a democracy. And that is why the violent, cop-bashing insurrectionists on January 6th should have been prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and certainly never pardoned.

And why the would-be king who stoked that riot in order to remain in power should never have been given immunity by the cowardly Supreme Court. Let us remember the hypothetical raised by Judge Florence Pan at the appellate court level and echoed by Justice Sotomayor in her dissent: A president could order the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 to assassinate a political rival—and be immune. In other words, a license for political violence.

And this is why the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by a crazed man looking to harm the former Speaker of the House should never have been turned into a vicious punchline, as President Trump did.

And why the lies spread by Rudy Giuliani, and echoed on Fox News, about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss—who received death threats as a result—were so dangerous.

And why it’s so provocative to inject heavily armed military troops into a city that doesn’t want them, in order to provoke confrontation.

Charlie Kirk’s murder is a tragedy, and I am especially saddened for his young children. It is the facts of what occurred—the death itself and the presumed political motive—that should be the focus of the press and commentators. And the tragedy does not erase the long list of vile and harmful things Kirk said and did over his lifetime. And the final deed does not dismiss the threats of violence he injected into our politics and society.

The condemnation of a political assassination, with all its implications, should not be used to turn someone who preached hate into a martyr. And it is instructive, as so many have noted, how selective the outpouring of official grief and press coverage can be depending on the politics of the victim.

I was shocked to hear that the New York Yankees began last night’s game with a moment of silence for Kirk. As was pointed out online, they didn’t offer the same honor after Minnesota’s House Speaker Melissa Hortman was assassinated for her politics along with her husband, Mark—even though Hortman was an actual elected official and the Yankees had a game against the Red Sox the next day.

Or what about honoring David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer and former Marine who was killed when an anti-vaxxer fired more than 500 bullets into the CDC in an act of political terror? This was premeditated political murder with the intent to cause mass death, yet it not only went without moments of silence at major sporting events, it also quickly disappeared from our news cycle almost entirely.

My daughters, who are becoming more aware of politics and finding their voice, noted the cruel irony that Kirk was killed on a school campus—a place where they already feel unsafe because of the politicization of guns. They asked again why other countries don’t have as many weapons of war.

My daughters were the ones who saw on social media that Kirk had once said, “I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

Our discussion then turned more broadly to violence. My daughters have shared repeatedly that they fear federal agents, masked and without badges, will swoop into their city and schools to take people they know away. That feels violent to them—and to me.

And remember: It was only a few days ago that President Trump posted a meme that read like nothing less than a threat of violence against an American city—in other words, a call to civil war.

A word I’ve heard a lot over the last day is “hypocrisy”—how Republicans who are decrying the attack on Kirk, and some even calling for violent retribution, remained silent or issued very different statements when threats targeted their political rivals. Meanwhile, most Democratic leaders quickly denounced the murder of Kirk.

Certainly hypocrisy is part of the story of what we are seeing. This regime, and the leader the MAGA masses follow with cult-like devotion, has built a political brand around political violence—in many forms.

And here is where I think we all need to stop and consider how broadly we define political violence, especially in the press.

When women die because they lack access to reproductive medical care due to politics, that is political violence. When children die because vaccines are politicized, that is political violence. When immigrants are sent to inhumane prisons and tortured in countries they have no connection to and without due process, that is political violence. When Congress gives billions to ICE to turn it into a personal domestic army acting with impunity, that is political violence. When our environment becomes more polluted with toxins and natural disasters from climate change become increasingly deadly because of craven politicians, that is political violence.

It is essential that our leaders and the press denounce political violence in all its forms, and in doing so continue to tell the full and truthful story of what is at stake. No one should be threatened with violence and certainly not killed for their beliefs in a democracy. And neither should those who stoke violence be excused from political responsibility, at the polls and by the press, for their words and actions.

Because that is not democracy either.

