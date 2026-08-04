Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Eva Kirschner's avatar
Eva Kirschner
2h

Another great piece father!! I enjoyed the weekend with you thoroughly and reminisce on our past camping trips fondly. As I transition to this new chapter of life, one that takes me farther from the childhood I have had with you, I think you have undoubtedly done enough. I love you!!

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1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
William M's avatar
William M
2h

Beautifully written, Elliot. I especially identify with the part where you wonder if you did enough for your children as their young lives whizzed by. After living decades in the midwest and south, I am happy to return to the amazing west coast, where I feel most alive, for many of the reasons you mention.

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1 reply by Elliot Kirschner
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