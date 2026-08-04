A scene from the Twenty Lakes Basin hike in Inyo National Forest, photographed by yours truly.

I took great pride in watching my daughters efficiently take down their tents, roll up their mats, and stuff their sleeping bags. The majestic Lambert Dome, resplendently awash in the intensifying morning sunlight, loomed overhead as we broke camp after a weekend at Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park.

The granite peaks that crisscross the Sierra Nevada are made of igneous rock, as the ranger at the campfire talk the night before reminded us in a low-stakes game of Yosemite trivia. Much of this rock was formed around 100 million years ago, when magma slowly cooled deep below the ground as an oceanic tectonic plate descended beneath North America.

Humans have done a remarkable job, through observation and experimentation, of interpreting geologic clues, using the process of science to reconstruct a past that time has erased from the landscape. Nevertheless, I feel our species will never be able to fully understand or appreciate the scales of time, space, and force required to make mountains.

I could imagine that someone might see in the cliffs, spires, domes, and plateaus arrayed before me a sculpture garden created by the gods. But the shaper of this landscape was neither human nor divine. It was the physics of water, ice, and other natural forces over millions of years. Glaciers and erosion stripped away layers of earth, volcanic stone, and metamorphic rock as the mountains rose, leaving behind the bleach-white granite that has made Yosemite an inspiration for artists, poets, and masses of camera-snapping tourists.

The naturalist John Muir wrote about the rocks of Yosemite as living beings in dialogue with those who see them: “Every rock in its walls seems to glow with life. Some lean back in majestic repose; others, absolutely sheer or nearly so for thousands of feet, advance beyond their companions in thoughtful attitudes, giving welcome to storms and calms alike, seemingly aware, yet heedless, of everything going on about them.”

There is something about the elemental power of bare rock that seems to evoke in the human spirit an instinct for contemplation. It is echoed, on a miniature scale, in another of my daughters’ favorite destinations: the Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Here the work of the human hand is at once obvious and effortless, drawing on the bountiful offerings that only nature can produce to curate evocative facsimiles of its vistas, proportions, and relationships, merging the tactile with the fantastical wanderings of the human imagination.

When my wife and I moved our young daughters from the manmade canyons of Manhattan to San Francisco over a decade ago, an affinity for and a comfort with nature was one of the life lessons I was eager to impart. When I was growing up in this same city, the outdoors infused our family life, with hikes among our favorite excursions. Our vacations often took us to national parks across the West: Yosemite, of course, many times, but also Lassen, Crater Lake, the Olympic Peninsula, Yellowstone, and the Grand Tetons.

Thankfully, through our daughter, we found family friends who shared these desires and instincts, including a father who loved to camp and supplied the initial gear and encouragement we needed to venture into the wild. Over the years, we have spent many a spring, summer, and fall weekend together camped amid California’s bounty. Mountains, rivers, beaches, valleys, and forests have served as backdrops to family photographs that mark the patterns of renewal and aging that define the natural world and our evolving relationships to it.

The rhythms of our weekend at Tuolumne Meadows were comfortable and familiar: caravanning to the campsite, bathroom breaks along the way, setting up camp, stowing the food in the bear locker, cooking over the fire on the first night, and the inevitable debate over whether to patiently brown our marshmallows for s’mores or dive into the charred approach and its more immediate gratification. There were hikes and hammocks, stories shared and silences kept, and the unmistakable sounds of tent zippers serving as an alarm clock in the morning and a signal for lights out at night.

But hanging over the weekend was the shared recognition that a certain finality was embedded in the passing hours. My daughter Eva will be heading off to college in a few weeks, and her friend and longtime camping compatriot soon after. Surrounded by a landscape rooted in timelessness, one that emerged millennia before our brief moment in the sunlight and will likely remain in much the same form for eons to come, I was painfully aware of how quickly the seasons of our own lives speed by.

Even as I felt pride in watching my daughters move so comfortably through the natural world, I felt twinges of uncertainty and regret. Had I done enough with the time given to me to prepare them for the world they are entering? Should there have been more camping weekends or museum trips, more enrichment in music and art? Could I have crafted better Halloween costumes or pursued different hobbies with them? Was I present enough at family dinners? Did I listen closely enough to their concerns? Did I offer the right advice at the moments they needed it?

I am heartened by the knowledge that parenting will almost certainly remain part of my life until I am no longer here to offer it. I also know this was likely not our last family vacation, or even our last camping trip together. And yet, just as I look back at pictures of my daughters from years ago and feel keenly the passage of time, I suspect I will remember this past weekend as another transition into a new phase of life.

It is easy to look at changes like these with a sense of loss. But that is because we know what we are losing and cannot fully appreciate what might emerge. Even the seemingly timeless natural splendor of Yosemite is a mirage. This is a land of profound and unstoppable mutability. Whether we can see it is simply a matter of how we measure time.

Growing up in earthquake-prone San Francisco, the idea that tectonic plates drove our local topography was part of our early education. So I was shocked to learn later that this theory gained widespread acceptance among geologists only in the 1960s, although versions of it had circulated earlier in the century. It is a reminder of how difficult it is to look at seemingly immovable rocks and imagine the epic transitions that form Earth’s landmasses and oceans, or to comprehend that the solid ground beneath our feet is only a relatively thin shell, forever adrift over hotter and more yielding layers below.

Rocks naturally evoke a sense of permanence. In the Hebrew Bible, for example, God is likened to “the Rock of eternity.” And as I trudged through the thin mountain air this past weekend, I remembered a song from my childhood that we sing at Hanukkah. In Hebrew, it is called “Ma’oz Tzur,” often translated as “Rock of Salvation,” and tells of the many times throughout our history that God intervened to save the Jewish people.

But I was thinking of the hymn’s modern English adaptation, which reaches for a meaning more poetic than literal and felt especially poignant amidst the towering peaks around me:

Rock of Ages, let our song

Praise Your saving power.

You, amid the raging foes,

Were our sheltering tower.

It makes sense to think of God as a rock, an ultimate source of strength and shelter, especially in an era before we understood how rocks were formed or that they moved at all.

But we now know that even the seemingly permanent granite of Yosemite is being eroded, fractured, and reshaped. Nothing is permanent. Nothing can withstand the forces of nature forever. And the beauty we see around us is itself a product of change, a snapshot in time that will inevitably disappear.

I have no way of knowing what life will bring for my children, for me, or for the bonds we share. I can only hope that I have given them enough of a solid center, enough granite at their core, not only to weather what comes but to draw upon the forces that will shape their lives so that they may stand tall amid the currents of time and place with a beauty entirely their own.

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