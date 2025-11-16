As journalists, one of the central tensions of the job is that we are invariably observers, often descending from afar. The distance between us and the story we’re covering might be geographic, cultural, economic, social, or something harder to name, but the effect is the same: we stand apart from the action, chasing the truth while hopefully also questioning ourselves about how fully we understand the people and forces we’re striving to explain to our audience.

When newsrooms at papers, magazines, and radio and television stations were far more numerous and better staffed, many reporters worked a defined “beat.” The term comes from the idea of a “beat” cop: to understand a place, you have to walk the same streets every day and learn what is happening behind the facades, whether they were storefronts or people’s faces. Beat reporters can be assigned to institutions or topics that benefit from regular, attentive coverage and strong sources — City Hall and the local school board, the Pentagon and Congress, or broader areas like science, immigration, or the judicial system.

Sadly, the “beat” reporter has become another casualty of shrinking newsroom budgets and media consolidation. Our democracy suffers as a result. Robust, nuanced coverage of the people, institutions, and powerful forces shaping our nation is essential to an informed electorate — especially in an era of crisis and disruption.

Many reporters working today are generalists, jumping from story to story across very different fields. That has been my role for much of my career. And it has its benefits; a fresh perspective can help when you bring what you’ve learned from one subject to another. But I am always aware that the distance I’m reporting from means there are invariably layers I’m missing.

My friend Dan Rather used to talk about how much depends on where the camera is pointing — what is included and what is left outside the frame. This works in both the literal and figurative senses, a simple idea with enormous consequences. And I remember covering places like post-Katrina New Orleans or the war in Iraq, where the impression of destruction or danger could change entirely depending on what you showed — or didn’t.

I learned an important lesson about the power of framing as a child. My father was out of town when the 1989 earthquake struck the Bay Area during the World Series. The images he saw on television showed a region in ruin, and he was panicked for our safety. While there were areas of horrific collapse and tragic loss of life, much of the damage was highly localized. In many places, if the camera operators had turned their lenses just a few feet in another direction, they would have shown block after block of untouched buildings.

But of course, that’s not how the news usually works. We are trained — and the ratings seem to back it up — to focus on the most horrific and the most dramatic. After all, one of the unofficial mottos of television news is: “If it bleeds, it leads.”

I understand the importance of covering stories of tragedy and loss. But I also worry that this can become a distortion of the world in which we live.

One thing I love about science is that so much of the training is about recognizing and trying to eliminate our biases, because biases are lenses of distortion. They can cloud our perspective and keep us from seeing nature as it is rather than how we expect it to be. In the documentary Observer, directed by my friend Ian Cheney, where I served as executive producer, we spoke with scientists and other observers — a poet, an artist, a hunter — about how they view observation as essential to their work and to the broader human experience. The film is a wonderful reminder that we should all wrestle with how we balance outsider and insider perspectives, and how appreciating diverse ways of seeing can help us make better sense of a kaleidoscope of different realities.

I think we have all had the experience of seeing a story about a topic or a person we know well and immediately recognizing how much was missed, either by omission or distortion. I feel that way especially about my hometown of San Francisco, which is far too often treated in the national press as a punching bag, a carnival sideshow, or a high-tech wasteland. In fact, a year and a half ago, I railed in this newsletter against an article in The Atlantic about this city that I thought was particularly egregious.

So it was with some trepidation that I clicked on an article in the Harvard Review about my city and one of the institutions I’ve loved best since childhood, the Exploratorium. But I was hopeful. The writer, Reif Larsen, is a friend of a friend, and when I met him during a visit to the city, he seemed to care deeply about both the museum and San Francisco.

What emerges is some of the best travel writing I’ve read in quite some time. It is deeply personal and also historic, capturing the special museum and the city as they were and as they are, along with their uncertain futures — especially in the shadow of artificial intelligence, the current rage of the city’s investor class. I’ve shared the article with friends from the city, and they love it as much as I do: the kind of writing where those of us who know the place well nod along in recognition while also seeing the familiar anew through the eyes of a keen and observant visitor.

No matter where you live — and especially if you’re outside of San Francisco — I strongly recommend reading this thoughtful, thought-provoking reflection. If you don’t have time now, bookmark it for later. It tells the story of a place I love in ways I never could have written myself. And that, in the end, is the power of great writing — and of the careful observations that make it, and so much of being human, possible.

