Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

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Lark Leonard's avatar
Lark Leonard
16h

I keep holding onto a thought that I do believe is important. All of us have lived in a better time, a more gracious and hope-filled time. These experiences are now a part of us - they have helped to form us. And I do believe they will give us the strength and the clarity to move beyond the times that we are now living in. This is true for all of us older folks, but it is also true for the younger ones. Integrity, kindness, connection, open-heartedness .... these relics of an earlier time are alive and well inside each of us. They will sustain us.

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Judith M Swift's avatar
Judith M Swift
16h

Very moving story. Hope is like a wave receding and returning with the tides.

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