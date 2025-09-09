The Supreme Court’s “decision” to allow ICE to engage in racial profiling — essentially green-lighting masked agents to grab people off the streets simply because they look or sound like they might be undocumented — fills me with a level of rage beyond any I have felt during the reign of this horrific regime. And that’s saying something.

The Roberts Court certainly isn’t a crew of umpires calling “balls and strikes.” It’s the equivalent of corrupt referees fixing games for the Trump crime family.

And let’s be perfectly clear: “looking and sounding undocumented” means dark skin and speaking Spanish — not a former “model” from Eastern Europe intent on marrying a philandering, flailing real estate developer, or a socially maladjusted “tech bro” from South Africa.

The news today proves, once again, that the cancer of fascism, racism, and stupidity plaguing America is not confined to the White House or Capitol Hill, but runs through a cabal of unrepentant reactionary ideologues — petty politicians masquerading as jurists. Don’t let the robes fool you — not that many of you do. The hacks on the Court may use fancier words than their confederates in the other branches of government, but the impact is the same. They are steeped in the MAGA-red bloodlust that is devouring the Constitution they swore to uphold.

And as usual, these cowards refuse to justify their autocracy. They issued their betrayal of American values with an unsigned ruling that offered no reasoning at all.

The three justices still commonly referred to as “liberal” by a press stuck in the characterizations of a distant era issued a stinging dissent. “We should not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low-wage job,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson signed on to what should be an obvious reading of the Bill of Rights.

So a memo to the press: Perhaps it’s time to retire the whole “liberal” and “conservative” framing. Do tell us what’s “conservative” about blowing up the basic protections of American democracy and engaging in state-sanctioned racism.

But let’s step back from the details of this latest abomination and consider the broader absurdity. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, cheered on the Court’s insanity, saying in a statement that the ruling was “a win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law.”

Excuse me? What are bigger threats to the safety of Californians? Uber drivers and farmworkers doing their jobs to fuel the economy? Or maybe the wildfires made worse by climate change — the very crisis this regime is eager to accelerate. Or perhaps it’s the deadly infectious diseases the regime is working to bring roaring back to life. Or the medical research they’re slashing — research that could lead to cures for cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses that actually make Californians less safe. What about gutting food safety inspections or workplace safety regulations?

And, um, a win for the rule of law? From the regime that pardoned the cop-beaters and insurrectionists of January 6? That is making billions through insider deals, corruption, and selling out American security? Which gleefully violates the Constitution? Oh right — in the latter case they’ve got their buddies on the Court blessing anything they want to do as perfectly legal.

But if we’re going to go all in on racial and other forms of profiling in the name of safety and the rule of law, why not play it out to its logical extremes?

Mass school shootings are overwhelmingly carried out by young white males — maybe we could start sweeping this dangerous group up and throwing them in jail. The financial crimes that have wrecked our economy are mostly committed by middle-aged white men on Wall Street — shall we round them up too and send them to Rikers? And while we’re at it, how about the known friends of Jeffrey Epstein?

I wonder what law schools are supposed to teach about this Court. Certainly it shouldn't be referenced in Constitutional Law unless it is to show how the Constitution is no longer the law of the land. This is about the raw wielding of power for authoritarian gain and a desecration of everything that the law and justice are supposed to uphold.

None of the justices who sully the Constitution should ever be invited to speak on a law school campus again. Their clerks should be blackballed from law firms for being co-conspirators to fascism.

All those who appease this regime, normalize it, enable it, and serve it must be noted. History will demand accountability. As Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said: “We are watching, and we are taking names.”

Tyrants have always relied on weak and willing collaborators who flaunt power and privilege. But tides shift, and justice — through the restoration of the rule of law — has a way of punishing those who abet the atrocious and outrageous.

