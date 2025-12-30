When I started this Substack exactly two years ago, I had no idea what it would become. I hoped the world might settle down, and that I could write about things other than politics. That didn’t quite work out. But if we’re going to have to go through this dystopian hellscape, I’m glad I get to do it with all of you.

So thank you. Thank you to those of you who have signed up and recommended my writing to others. Thank you to all of you who have added your voice to the comments. I love reading your thoughts. And I am especially grateful to those of you who support my work with a paid subscription. You help keep this newsletter free for all.

The truth is I still feel a bit self-conscious about telling people I have a Substack, because I don’t want anyone to feel obligated to sign up. If someone finds their way here and likes what they read, that makes me very happy. The only people required to read everything are my children, my wife, and my parents. For everyone else, I figure that if they saw a piece and liked it, they’d say something. And if they were too busy, or just not interested, that’s fine too. As someone with more unread messages in my inbox than days I’ve been alive, I certainly understand.

The small niche I have carved out in the Substack universe is beyond what I could have expected when I started. I am certainly nowhere near the platform’s Mount Olympus, those huge names with followings in the hundreds of thousands or more whom many, if not most, of you likely subscribe to. But I also recognize that my subscriber list is far larger than I ever imagined, and that is humbling.

Much of that is thanks to my friend Robert Reich, one of the aforementioned Substack gods. Bob has been recommending my newsletter and, as a result, according to the Substack dashboard, 71 percent of you who subscribe to me also subscribe to him. That makes me very happy, because in both quality and quantity, he’s one of the best.

What all of this means is that I send my pieces into the ether not knowing exactly who is out there. I can tell from the statistics that, on average, about half of you will open any given email. Which strikes me as a lot. How many of you then actually read what I’ve written, let alone to the end, I blissfully have no way of calculating.

Substack is my primary way of sharing what I’m thinking and doing with the wider world. I know that many of you are friends and family, or family of friends and friends of family. I like to picture a web of connections. The Substack stats, as much as they can be trusted, tell an interesting story. It makes sense that California has my largest audience. It’s my home state and the most populous state in the union. New York, another big state where I lived and worked, comes in at number two, which is also understandable. But why is Washington state third? And I would love to hear from the roughly 50 people in the Dakotas, or the two subscribers in Cyprus.

I have a series of specific people I try to imagine when I write. They aren’t a representative sample, since I have no way of knowing that. Rather, it’s a way of picturing how different people might engage. That group includes neighbors on my block, former colleagues and roommates, and members of my extended family.

That list expands as I hear from more of you. In early December, I was gathered with a group of high school friends for an impromptu dinner after my friend Rachel’s wonderful holiday choir concert. We were talking about the state of the world when our friend Jenny said she has difficulty reading the news these days, something we all understood. But then she added, “which is why I like reading your Substack, Elliot. It lets me know what’s going on while giving me hope.” Jenny, I never knew you were out there reading any of this. I’ve now added you, and your infectious laugh, to the collection of people I imagine when I compose.

I also think of my Aunt Paula in Chicago, and by extension my grandparents, who never got to read my work. We lost my Uncle David this year, and being able to honor his life here meant a lot to me (here’s the piece). At his funeral, I met people from different stages of his and my aunt’s lives, including some who had come to know me and this newsletter through those relationships. It was wonderful talking with all of you and feeling a real sense of connection.

This spring, I heard from a mutual friend that someone I knew back in college, Sarah, and especially her father, Michael, enjoyed my work. They live in the Washington, D.C., area, and I let them know that my documentary film The Last Class was having its world premiere there. In the chaos after the screening, we got a chance to meet and exchange messages afterward. I’ve added you both to my circle of thought when I write, and I’m so appreciative of your support.

I love hearing from all of you. What is most rewarding is knowing that you are a community of wonderful, curious, intelligent people. My greatest hope is that my writing helps spark dialogue and thought.

I write for all of these reasons, and because it helps me process this difficult world. I’ve never been particularly good at self-promotion, but I will say this here in the spirit of a new year. If you do like what I write and want to share it with others, please do. I always love welcoming more people here. And if you would like to support my writing with a paid subscription, I would appreciate that as well. But only if it’s something you can easily afford.

Most of all, I want to thank you. You give me hope, which in turn inspires what I write.

I suppose I would rather say I have a community than a Substack. But that might sound pretentious. So I’ll put it this way: I have you, you have me, and we have each other. That feels like a reason for both optimism and gratitude as we head into the coming year.

Happy New Year.

