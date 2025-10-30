Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

Tobin Zolkowski
1d

You're right—the news cycle's a fucking drag and the old model’s long dead. But the problem ain't missing new media outfits. Most people never needed that much info to begin with.

The evening news worked because it had limits. Thirty minutes, you knew what was important, and you moved on. Now everyone thinks they gotta be a political analyst, tracking every damn development in real time. That’s not information—that’s anxiety dressed up as entertainment.

The real fix isn’t another curated feed or some billionaire utopian promise. It’s discipline. Pick three solid sources, check them once or twice a day, then go to hell with it. What floods our feeds? Not news—noise, designed to keep us scrolling.

You don’t need a new institution to escape overload. You need boundaries.

Richard Rosenblum
1d

Dear Elliot,

In the early 1970's I was fortunate to work for WBAI radio in NYC. It was still the day of news tickers. The internet was not even someone's dream at that point. Portable tape recorder slung over my shoulder, notebook and pen in hand, I would travel all over NYC to get the story of the day.

People cared about the news in those times. Waiting for your favorite news broadcast was a universal activity. When news broadcasts became prevalent, printed newspapers started their slide into oblivion. I imagine editors tearing their hair out when a story broke during the day, after their latest editions were on the street. They worried that radio and television would make them irrelevant. No longer did we need to wait until the evening or the next morning to get our news.

Ted Turner revolutionized the news business with the invention of CNN. Who, in those days, didn't think this was Ted's folly? How could a 24-hr. news cycle sustain itself. And yet, we live in that reality today. But rather than in-depth reporting, we are mostly subjected to rolling headlines and 90 second news stories. And yet progress marches on.

The rise of podcasts and Substacks has returned us to a form of print media. People are no longer satisfied with a quick headline. We long for in-depth reporting and analysis. Obama has made headlines when he goes on podcasts. Michelle Obama has an enormous audience that eagerly awaits her weekly shows. Whether from the Right or Left, opinions are being influenced and cajoled by this new long-form information process.

AI is going to bring about the newest revolution. What I fear is the narrowing of viewpoints we will be subjected to. I want to hear more from the opposition than my side in political discourse. I don't need to be convinced which side of an issue is right. I want to know what I will be facing tomorrow.

DJT rose to the top by understanding how to manipulate the media. Every cough, every misstep, every gaffe is treated as news. By causing the news to center on him, we lose sight of the bigger picture. Worrying about his cankles distracts from the authoritarian actions of ICE. Opining on his medical condition that causes bruising squanders precious time that should be focused on the dictatorial actions he creates by signing presidential executive orders with that same hand.

Let's return our focus to what is happening in our world.

