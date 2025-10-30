Let’s face it—and I’m sure many of you do—the news is horrific, tragic, anxiety-producing, and unrelenting.

We are living through an onslaught of individual horrors. And the cumulative effect feels even worse—a merciless accounting of a world we thought we knew, of democracy, the rule of law, science, truth, and even basic human dignity, all being willfully decimated.

Recently, several people who read this newsletter have asked me how I am coping. I appreciate your concern, but for me writing is a way to channel the cacophony into something cogent and purposeful. What others call doomscrolling, I justify as “research”—the seeds and data points that will hopefully shape something worth saying; my small contribution to help you join me in peering through the fog.

I hear from many family and friends that they are choosing to disengage, at least a bit, from the news. They recognize that our future depends on us staying aware, alert, and informed about the cruelty, corruption, and stupidity—but they say there is only so much their nerves, or even sanity, can take.

I sympathize.

In recent months, I have begun to wonder whether we can find balance and fundamentally rethink what it means to be a news consumer. Perhaps we might even look back to an earlier time to find a roadmap for the present.

By the time I worked at the CBS Evening News, which was nearly 20 years ago, there was already a pervasive awareness that this daily institution had long since crested in its national significance.

The audience may have still numbered in the millions, but the trajectory was obvious—in an age of cable news and the internet (a word that was still capitalized back then), when people’s work and life schedules no longer neatly fit into the 9-to-5, the idea of gathering around the television as a family for a 30-minute digest of the day’s top stories delivered by an anchor behind a desk was terminally antiquated.

In an effort to keep ratings from plummeting, the producers and correspondents who ran the network tried all sorts of innovations—standing anchors, fancy graphics, new formats to the show. But deep down, we all knew this was window dressing.

The grizzled veterans who had forged their careers in the heady days of the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s knew they would never see a return to the stature and glory of a rapidly disappearing past. Those of us who arrived later only got tantalizing glimpses of what had been.

By the 1990s, news had become a ubiquitous commodity, freed by the digital revolution from any adherence to a rigid news cycle. That only accelerated after the turn of the century, to the point where, by the time the theme music and graphics played at 6:30 p.m. and the announcer intoned, “This is the Evening News,” it had the feel of a sideshow, because much of what had transpired over the past 24 hours was already well-known to anyone who had been anywhere near a television, computer, or eventually a phone.

I left CBS in 2007, realizing that if I wanted a career in news and nonfiction storytelling, I would likely have to create my own path. CBS News endures and does great work. I have many brilliant friends still at the network. But shows like Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes feel like precarious island refuges for endangered species. That’s even more true now that the latest corporate merger has left the company run by ideologues with no real news sense.

The headwinds of receding relevance I felt two decades ago are a gentle breeze compared to the hurricanes hitting the news business today. Social media has been the equivalent of a mass extinction event on top of the other technologies that have largely wiped out print magazines, newspapers, broadcast television, and even cable. Corporate consolidation has played a key role, as has increasing politicization and polarization.

For those of us who mourn what’s been lost, it’s also important to acknowledge what is better. The old system was too limited in its worldview, dominated largely by white men of a certain background. Technology now allows us to receive news from many sources, including overseas. But with more choice comes less focus—and certainly fewer shared experiences.

The amount of information is literally limitless. Gone are the days when you turned to the last page of a newspaper or reached the credits of a news show. Our phones are always exploding with more to see, read, and certainly worry about. The scroll has no end.

There’s so much everywhere—podcasts that go on for hours, auto-populating feeds on our phones, Substacks (like this one) piling into our inboxes. At the same time, our biggest journalistic institutions, like The New York Times, feel like they’re failing this moment, contextualizing urgent crises through an antiquated lens of false equivalence. Cable talk shows aren’t much better—echo chambers featuring the same small roster of guests repeating the same tired points.

So I can’t help but wonder: Is there a chance now for something new? A fresh kind of journalistic enterprise that learns from the past rather than getting trapped by it. With so many reporters pushed out of newsrooms—and so many readers feeling betrayed by the coverage they once trusted—could a new institution rise to serve the disaffected majority? If Kamala Harris can raise a billion dollars in three months from citizens desperate to defend democracy, could a news organization pledging that same mission—and earning the trust of the people—find its own path to sustainability?

Because what people are exhausted by isn’t just news. It’s the endless flood of it—and how often it’s misrepresented. Just staying informed has become a puzzle with infinite pieces that we must assemble on our own.

Perhaps what we need is to rethink the instincts of those old nightly newscasts—not by pretending people are unaware of daily events, but by acknowledging that they are oversaturated and overwhelmed. We need to believe we can understand this complicated world. We need clarity on what matters—without being pandered to by corporate-backed pablum or drowned out by the noise of everyone with a platform.

My good friend Dan Rather used to sign off his nightly broadcasts with the phrase: “That’s part of our world tonight.” He was giving viewers permission to feel informed—rather than crushed by what they didn’t know.

We live in very different times, but the same human instinct remains. We need a news environment that lets diverse voices flourish while also helping us make sense of the world they describe. Not a world that buries us under the impossibility of knowing everything, but one that empowers us with enough knowledge and insight to see the big picture — and make a difference.

Share

Leave a comment