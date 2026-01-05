I watch the situation in Venezuela unfold in horror at its implications. And as this reckless regime rattles off other potential targets—Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Iran, even Greenland, which is part of a NATO country—I find myself thinking about the long and tortured history of how the United States has extended military power abroad.

That story is as old as the country itself. Even as the colonists were rebelling against an imperial monarchy, they were simultaneously attacking Native American nations to the west. From the beginning, the United States, animated by manifest destiny, never intended to remain bound by its original borders.

Over the centuries, we have fought many wars. Some were just and necessary. Many were complicated. But the list of actions that were morally indefensible, imperial, or outright folly is long: the Mexican–American War; the annexation of Hawai‘i; the Spanish–American War and the territorial empire that followed, stretching from the Philippines to Puerto Rico; the coup in Iran; interventions across the Americas from Chile to Nicaragua to Panama; Vietnam, of course; Iraq; and the attempt at nation-building in Afghanistan, our longest war, just to name a few.

And yet, throughout our history, there has always been a countercurrent in American thought, deeply skeptical of military adventurism and wary of imposing our will on others. These voices have argued that such actions betray our national compact and risk corrupting, or even ending, our experiment in democracy. After the horrors of World War II, the United States helped lead a world order premised on the idea that nations should be secure within their borders from foreign intervention, even if we have not always lived up to that ideal.

Over the past few days, I have sought out those voices from the past as a way to process what we are seeing now. I want to share four excerpts from speeches by political leaders that have become part of our historical record, eloquent pleas for limits on American military power.

They speak with both moral and practical force about the costs of armed conflict, in blood and treasure first and foremost, and about the damage done to the values we profess to hold dear.

All of these voices share an overarching theme, best summarized by Senator J. William Fulbright: the danger he called the arrogance of power.

Sec. of State John Quincy Adams



July 4, 1821 - Address to the U.S. House of Representatives on Foreign Policy



Speaking before the United States had become a global power, a Secretary of State warned that a nation founded on liberty could lose its moral bearings if its influence abroad shifted from example to force.

America, with the same voice which spoke herself into existence as a nation, proclaimed to mankind the inextinguishable rights of human nature, and the only lawful foundations of government. America, in the assembly of nations, since her admission among them, has invariably, though often fruitlessly, held forth to them the hand of honest friendship, of equal freedom, of generous reciprocity.

She has uniformly spoken among them, though often to heedless and often to disdainful ears, the language of equal liberty, of equal justice, and of equal rights.

She has, in the lapse of nearly half a century, without a single exception, respected the independence of other nations while asserting and maintaining her own.

She has abstained from interference in the concerns of others, even when the conflict has been for principles to which she clings, as to the last vital drop that visits the heart... Wherever the standard of freedom and independence, has been or shall be unfurled, there will her heart, her benedictions and her prayers be.

But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.

She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own. She will recommend the general cause by the countenance of her voice, and the benignant sympathy of her example.

She well knows that by once enlisting under other banners than her own, were they even the banners of foreign independence, she would involve herself beyond the power of extrication, in all the wars of interest and intrigue, of individual avarice, envy, and ambition, which assume the colors and usurp the standard of freedom.

The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force.

The frontlet upon her brow would no longer beam with the ineffable splendor of freedom and independence; but in its stead would soon be substituted an Imperial Diadem, flashing in false and tarnished lustre the murky radiance of dominion and power. She might become the dictatress of the world. She would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit.

Sen. J. William Fulbright



May 5, 1966 - Speech at the School of Advanced International Studies, Johns Hopkins University



As the Vietnam War escalated, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee publicly broke with the Johnson administration to warn that American power was tipping the country into dangerous hubris.

For the most part America has made good use of its blessings, especially in its internal life but also in its foreign relations. Having done so much and succeeded so well, America is now at that historical point at which a great nation is in danger of losing its perspective on what exactly is within the realm of its power and what is beyond it. Other great nations, reaching this critical juncture, have aspired to too much and, by overextension of effort, have declined and then fallen.

I do not think for a moment that America, with its deeply rooted democratic traditions, is likely to embark upon a campaign to dominate the world in the manner of a Hitler or Napoleon. What I do fear is that it may be drifting into commitments which, though generous and benevolent in intent, are so universal as to exceed even America’s great capacities. At the same time, it is my hope—and I repeat it here because it is the major point that I wish to convey in these lectures—that America will escape those fatal temptations of power which have ruined other great nations and will instead do only that good in the world which it can do, both by direct effort and by the force of its own example...

The more I puzzle over the great wars of history, the more I am inclined to the view that the causes attributed to them—territory, markets, resources, the defense or perpetuation of great principles—were not the root causes at all, but rather explanations or excuses for certain unfathomable drives of human nature.

For lack of a clear and precise understanding of exactly what these motives are, I refer to them as the “arrogance of power”—as a psychological need that nations seem to have to prove that they are bigger, better, or stronger than other nations. Implicit in this drive is the assumption that the proof of superiority is force—that when a nation shows that it has the stronger army it is also proving that it has better people, better institutions, better principles—and, in general, a better civilization...

America has an opportunity to perform services of which no great nation has ever before been capable. To do so we must acquire wisdom to match our power and humility to match our pride. Perhaps the single word above all others that expresses America’s need is “empathy,” which Webster defines as the “imaginative projection of one’s own consciousness into another being.”

There are many respects in which America, if it can bring itself to act with the magnanimity and the empathy appropriate to its size and power, can be an intelligent example to the world.

Sen. Robert C. Byrd



March 19, 2003 - Speech on the Senate Floor On the eve of the Iraq War, a senior senator spoke with prescient foreboding about a war of choice he would vote against authorizing.

Today I weep for my country. I have watched the events of recent months with a heavy, heavy heart. No more is the image of America one of strong, yet benevolent peacekeeper. The image of America has changed. Around the globe, our friends mistrust us, our word is disputed, our intentions are questioned.

Instead of reasoning with those with whom we disagree, we demand obedience or threaten recrimination. Instead of isolating Saddam Hussein, we seem to have isolated ourselves. We proclaim a new doctrine of preemption which is understood by few and feared by many. We say that the United States has the right to turn its firepower on any corner of the globe which might be suspect in the war on terrorism. We assert that right without the sanction of any international body. As a result, the world has become a much more dangerous place.

We flaunt our superpower status with arrogance. We treat U.N. Security Council members like ingrates who offend our princely dignity by lifting their heads from the carpet. Valuable alliances are split. After war has ended, the United States will have to rebuild much more than the country of Iraq. We will have to rebuild America’s image around the globe.

The case this Administration tries to make to justify its fixation with war is tainted by charges of falsified documents and circumstantial evidence. We cannot convince the world of the necessity of this war for one simple reason. This is a war of choice...

There is a pervasive sense of rush and risk and too many questions unanswered. How long will we be in Iraq? What will be the cost? What is the ultimate mission? How great is the danger at home? A pall has fallen over the Senate Chamber. We avoid our solemn duty to debate the one topic on the minds of all Americans, even while scores of thousands of our sons and daughters faithfully do their duty in Iraq.

What is happening to this country? When did we become a nation which ignores and berates our friends? When did we decide to risk undermining international order by adopting a radical and doctrinaire approach to using our awesome military might? How can we abandon diplomatic efforts when the turmoil in the world cries out for diplomacy?

Why can this President not seem to see that America’s true power lies not in its will to intimidate, but in its ability to inspire?

Pres. Barack Obama



May 28, 2014 - Commencement Address to the United States Military Academy U.S. Military Academy at West Point After opposing the Iraq War as a state senator, a president spoke to future officers about the limits of military power and the burden of command.

To say that we have an interest in pursuing peace and freedom beyond our borders is not to say that every problem has a military solution. Since World War II, some of our most costly mistakes came not from our restraint, but from our willingness to rush into military adventures without thinking through the consequences -- without building international support and legitimacy for our action; without leveling with the American people about the sacrifices required. Tough talk often draws headlines, but war rarely conforms to slogans. As General Eisenhower, someone with hard-earned knowledge on this subject, said at this ceremony in 1947: “War is mankind’s most tragic and stupid folly; to seek or advise its deliberate provocation is a black crime against all men.”

Like Eisenhower, this generation of men and women in uniform know all too well the wages of war, and that includes those of you here at West Point. Four of the servicemembers who stood in the audience when I announced the surge of our forces in Afghanistan gave their lives in that effort. A lot more were wounded. I believe America’s security demanded those deployments. But I am haunted by those deaths. I am haunted by those wounds. And I would betray my duty to you and to the country we love if I ever sent you into harm’s way simply because I saw a problem somewhere in the world that needed to be fixed, or because I was worried about critics who think military intervention is the only way for America to avoid looking weak.

Here’s my bottom line: America must always lead on the world stage. If we don’t, no one else will. The military that you have joined is and always will be the backbone of that leadership. But U.S. military action cannot be the only -- or even primary -- component of our leadership in every instance. Just because we have the best hammer does not mean that every problem is a nail. And because the costs associated with military action are so high, you should expect every civilian leader -- and especially your Commander-in-Chief -- to be clear about how that awesome power should be used.

