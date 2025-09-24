Dear friends,

I’m struggling with how to begin today’s column because I’m writing to you about a topic that at first glance might seem would only appeal to an accountant (no offense to this wonderful career).

But the truth is that my word of the day — “rescission” — is at the heart of one of the most direct threats facing our democracy.

I understand that rescission is not the kind of word that inspires mass movements. It sounds more like something you’d hear at the dentist. But if we’re sticking with that metaphor, it’s the swollen gums of our sick nation—painful, neglected, and if left untreated, leading to the permanent decay of our democracy.

Rescission, in short, is when money that Congress has already appropriated — but not yet spent — is canceled. And Trump has been carrying out rescissions on a massive scale. Those headlines about cuts to PBS and foreign aid? That’s all about rescission.

It’s important to consider history and how we got here. Because before Trump, it was Richard Nixon who set the standard for presidential imperialism, lawlessness, and corruption. And Nixon loved the idea of impounding funds Congress had authorized. In other words, he simply refused to spend billions on programs he didn’t like — on the environment, urban development, antipoverty. You get the picture.

All of this was money Congress had already passed into law and specifically authorized. But back then, against the backdrop of Watergate, Congress still felt a duty to its constitutional role when it came to the power of the purse, the separation of powers, the checks and balances of government. So it passed the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, the ICA.

The ICA was a major reform. It created an independent Congressional Budget Office (to double-check the White House budget office) and established House and Senate Budget Committees. It also set up a “rescission process” — a formal path for a president who wanted not to spend money Congress had already authorized.

And there can be legitimate reasons for doing this. For example, way back in 1802, Congress appropriated money for gunboats to patrol the Mississippi River — boats that were no longer needed after the Louisiana Purchase in 1803. So President Thomas Jefferson let the funds lapse with Congress’s tacit approval.

The ICA put a formal process for not spending authorized money into law. A president can send a rescission proposal to Congress for funds he or she wants to cancel. Congress then has 45 days to vote on that proposal. But here’s the crucial part: If Congress doesn’t act, the funds must be spent.

When the act was passed, the assumption was that Congress would jealously hold on to its power. (If only…)

But there’s a twist. Unlike spending bills in the Senate, a rescission vote isn’t subject to a filibuster. Can you spot a loophole here the size of, well, the Louisiana Purchase?

What this means is that if Congress passes a budget in today’s political climate, the Trump regime could just go back and cut out swaths of funding it doesn’t like. And Republicans in the House and Senate (who have already shown they have the backbone of a banana slug) could just vote to strike the money. And the Democrats couldn’t do anything about it.

That’s what happened this summer with the $9 billion cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and foreign aid.

Republicans bow before the would-be king in the White House and rubber-stamp his imperial tendencies, ceding him the power to spend whatever money he wants in whatever way he wants.

Which brings us to the biggest topic in Washington today. The budget fight and the looming government shutdown. While health care messaging has grabbed most of the attention, Democrats in their negotiations have another demand. They want to make sure the money they allocate actually gets spent. What’s the point of funding the government without that guarantee?

Yes, they are rallying around rescission. And for obvious reasons.

President Trump has made it clear he doesn’t feel bound by any check on his power. We’ve already seen him withhold billions from universities, hollow out USAID, and target alternative energy programs — basically anything he doesn’t like, which is a lot. He makes Nixon look like a paradigm of morality. And his enablers in Congress are eagerly surrendering their power to his corrupt whims.

So what’s the point of even negotiating a budget if it’s going to be ignored. That’s not just an exercise in futility. That’s the end of our constitutional form of government. And here’s another instance where I hope Democrats get a lot better at messaging, maybe even finding a better word than “rescission” to put before the American public. Because the American people want their representatives to solve problems. They want a functioning government. They don’t want a king, as Trump’s plummeting poll numbers make clear.

When Harry Truman said “the buck stops here,” he meant responsibility, something Trump is allergic to. Trump wants all the trillions of bucks of the U.S. government to stop with him — not as responsibility, but as treasure to be handed out by a capricious monarch to himself and his fawning courtiers.

He wants to sabotage the fundamental tenets of our republic. And rescission is a path to autocracy. It is worth fighting against, even if it means shutting down the government. I think the American people would understand how dangerous it is to have a president undermining the will of Congress and using the federal treasury as his piggy bank. The Democrats need to take this case to the people.

Because we must never let this regime rescind our democracy.

