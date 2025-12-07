Way back in 2007, when I left CBS News to join my friend and colleague Dan Rather on his eponymous newsmagazine Dan Rather Reports for Mark Cuban’s obscure cable channel HDNet (back when HD still felt like a novelty), Dan had a line of thought he was eager to share with anyone curious enough to ask what we were doing.

He had been around a long time and had witnessed the steady creep of media consolidation. He relished the freedom we suddenly had on a new platform with real backing. The reach might have been a fraction of the network’s, but we could do the work we felt was most important.

Dan would tell anyone who would listen that waves of media mergers and a narrow, business-driven, bottom-line mindset posed a dire threat to the free flow of information essential to a democracy. As I heard him warn over and over again that a handful of companies were controlling a staggering percentage of broadcast and cable television, I could sometimes sense the eye-rolling from those who saw his solemn prophetizing as pious self-justification. After all, there was the internet, social media, all these other shiny new ways to share information.

Of course, Dan was right. And in the years since, everything’s gotten worse — much worse. We’ve seen how destructive social media can be, how a few unaccountable tech bros can fine-tune algorithmic decision-making so lies spread freely that shake our democratic institutions. We’ve watched corporate overlords rally around this autocratic regime, eager for favor and ungodly sums of wealth. And we’re seeing even more consolidation at a mind-boggling scale.

The latest is Netflix’s proposed $83 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery. The alarm bells this is setting off across Hollywood and the broader media world are deafening. There’s no shortage of questions about what this will mean for how movies and shows are made and consumed around the world — not to mention the incredible power Netflix will have in defining the creative landscape.

One particular concern is what will happen to movie theaters and the theatrical viewing experience. Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos only inflamed worries in a recent interview about the increasingly fragile box office landscape. “What is the consumer trying to tell us? That they’d like to watch movies at home, thank you. The studios and the theaters are duking it out over trying to preserve this 45-day window that is completely out of step with the consumer experience of just loving a movie.”

He went on with a warning for filmmakers: “Folks grew up thinking, ‘I want to make movies on a gigantic screen and have strangers watch them [and to have them] play in the theater for two months and people cry and sold-out shows … It’s an outdated concept.”

I beg to differ. The world in which I work can be seen as an infinitesimal speck of cosmic dust floating amidst the galaxies of media power and privilege. But from my perspective, the answer to Sarandos and all the other tycoons parroting the conventional wisdoms of the status quo is the same engine that has driven American ingenuity and ambition for centuries: competition.

Several years ago, Netflix and the other streamers swooped into the staid world of documentary filmmaking with two offerings that had been largely unheard of: money and reach. There were bidding wars for films with sums in the seven figures, and the platforms suddenly promised audiences in the millions. Of course, the reality was that most films, once acquired, got lost in the endless warehouses of offerings. And filmmakers themselves had no real idea how well their movies were doing because data is the currency of these distributors, and they aren’t about to share it.

Then, a few years back, the money dried up. The streamers were no longer interested in the kinds of films most filmmakers make. They wanted only two forms of “non-fiction” content — true crime and celebrity. They wanted series, not movies. And they wanted to make almost everything in-house.

The documentary world, which had gotten used to the sugar high, is now reeling in an even greater existential crisis than its usual state.

It is into this environment that we put out our film The Last Class, about Robert Reich’s final semester of teaching. Now, Bob is a celebrity of sorts, and his nonprofit team at Inequality Media and Inequality Media Civic Action has built an impressive digital ecosystem to share videos, print pieces, and other information. So we knew that when it came to distributing the movie, we had some advantages.

But we also struggled in traditional ways. We were not accepted to most film festivals and have gotten very little press. But what has happened is that people — including many of you — have flocked to see it in theaters. We are six months into our run, and we will soon have played in all 50 states. Most theaters that book us end up extending their runs, which is unheard of. And the box office numbers will surpass a million dollars.

We’ve heard from many of you about how special it was to see the film in community with others — and that some of you hadn’t been to a movie in person since the pandemic. There is no better way to see a movie than in a theater. The Netflix line might be that this is “an outdated concept,” but I refuse to believe it.

My teenage children love seeing movies in theaters. They’re also digital natives who spend too much time on their phones. But the two are not mutually exclusive. Perhaps people need to be reminded of the cinematic experience. Perhaps we need to rethink where theaters are and how they operate. Innovation is one thing. Destruction is something else.

The Netflix business model is built on people staying at home. Isn’t that also the model autocrats use to subvert our democracy? What we need are people gathering in person, rising up, letting their voices be heard. We need more shared experiences, more community, and certainly more competition around new ideas.

The great danger of monopolies is not that they reflect public sentiment, but that they force it to conform to their business models. There will be a time when the Netflix model will be outdated. Perhaps it already is, if we allow the next great idea to take root and thrive.

And maybe, just maybe, the next big media idea will be one that, in an age of oppressive technology, reorients and recenters our shared human experiences.

I’ve seen many more movies with my children at home than I have in theaters. But when I think back to my most vivid memories, they are at the cinema. It’s less about what was on the screen than whom I was with and what I was thinking. The strength of that experience emanates from somewhere deep within us — something impossible to capture with a remote, a spreadsheet or an algorithm.

Note: Our experimentation with the distribution of The Last Class film will include a free live watchalong on Monday, December 8 at 5:30pm PT/ 8:30pm ET. You can find out more here: https://www.thelastclassfilm.com/live-watchalong

