Dear Friends,

The United States is gravely ill—metaphorically and literally.

The body politic is being racked by contagious forces—corruption, cruelty, and autocracy. And our own bodies are under siege as well, growing sicker under this regime’s unrelenting assault on public health, science, and the environment.

Institutions built over decades of bipartisan support—to combat infectious disease, ensure workplace safety, and safeguard our food and medicines—are being gutted in an orgy of reckless ideology. Abroad, cuts to USAID and other foreign services mean we are exporting unnecessary pain and suffering worldwide.

I hear from scientists, doctors, and others who work tirelessly to generate the knowledge that helps us unlock nature’s mysteries and save lives, and they speak of an unrelenting attack on one of humanity’s most basic instincts—the drive to heal the sick. I saw someone online suggest it has become a grim race between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk over who will ultimately be responsible for more deaths—numbers that, in either case, could stretch into the millions.

The immorality, ignorance, and terror are on a scale that defies belief.

The coordinated resignations of senior scientists at the CDC, in protest of Kennedy’s deranged, politicized anti-vaccine crusade, briefly captured the news cycle. But they also highlighted the unrelenting failure of both the press and, frankly, the Democratic Party to convey what this assault on science means for the lives of the American people.

Never mind that scientific advances also propel the American economy. This regime is literally halting promising cancer treatments and gutting the funding needed to continue progress against many horrific diseases.

There should be a widespread call to action built around a simple, brutal truth: Donald Trump wants to “Make Cancer Great Again.” Imagine picket lines outside hospitals in red and blue states alike—so that families driving loved ones to chemotherapy are confronted with the reality that the death cult in Washington is content to see their father, sister, or child die.

I am reading Anthony Fauci’s memoir, and as he retraces his career, I’m reminded of the searing pain of the AIDS crisis—a time of unimaginable loss and hopelessness—the paralyzing fear of bioterrorism after 9/11, with the chilling prospect of smallpox’s return, and, ultimately, the global devastation and dislocation of COVID-19. Each was a threat that could only be confronted—and overcome—through science.

I think of how Dr. Fauci served presidents from both parties, and how his expertise—and science more broadly—were recognized as essential to national survival. Budgets for the NIH were expanded. The CDC stood as a crowning achievement of American public health.

To be sure, there were always turf battles and hard choices, and politicians often failed to lead when it mattered most. Yet there was still a prevailing recognition that people with MDs and PhDs—those who devoted their lives to unlocking the mysteries of life and the universe—had a vital role in shaping national policy, especially when it came to science and public health.

With this history, it might be tempting to dismiss our current madness as unprecedented—a bolt from the blue, unique to the boundless malevolence of today’s ruling cabal. But that would be a mistake.

For decades, climate science has been politicized—along with the death and destruction denial has unleashed. That paved the way for attacks on other areas of scientific consensus, like vaccines. The assault on knowledge and truth has long been the playbook of those determined to dismantle any check on their power.

Industry has been complicit. The press too often unwilling or unable to call out the lies. Politicians—many who know better—have chosen cowardice. These are the same leaders who would do anything to save a stricken family member, or quietly vaccinate their own children, while publicly stoking distrust in the very tools of survival.

The hypocrisy is glaring—and deadly. It also presents an opening for a political movement that could begin to swing the pendulum back toward sanity. I mean, seriously, who is rooting for cancer? Who wants deadly childhood diseases to come roaring back? It’s painfully obvious that these people are indifferent to human life, especially the “weak.” Are we really ready to embrace eugenics as a national priority?

These are fascists who want to control our bodies and our minds—our lives and even, as a toxic byproduct of their greed and barbarity, our deaths. They traffic in the folly that has ultimately undermined the tyrants of the past—that they can bend the laws of nature to their will and degrade the human spirit to a place where resistance is futile.

This regime and all who support it must be confronted with the facts. Every interview with a politician who voted to confirm a merchant of death should begin with the question: why? Every cancer patient should know the next round of life-saving drugs is being stolen from them by people in Washington who don’t want them developed. Every parent should know their children are more likely to become gravely ill—or even die.

Make Cancer Great Again. Somehow I doubt that’s a slogan any politician wants chanted outside their office—or forced on them in an interview.

But sometimes the truth hurts. And in this case, it might even get you killed.

Leave a comment

Share