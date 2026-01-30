At a time when so much of the country is contending with the evils of ice, whether meteorological or fascist, I figured the uplift of music for this Friday might be welcome.

This past week, I traveled to Texas for what was supposed to be a pair of screenings of my documentary The Last Class. We were able to screen the film at the wonderful Paramount Theatre in Austin, but had to cancel the Dallas event due to treacherous road conditions. Before leaving Texas, however, I was able to stop by for a visit with Dan Rather, who lives in town. It was great to see him.

We reminisced about our many journeys, through our work and our decades-long friendship. We talked about a world turned upside down, and about the basic hope we both cling to, that this imperfect nation we love so deeply can somehow emerge stronger because of the resilience of its people. Sitting together in a sun-drenched room, the cold outdoors felt distant and the memories felt close. We could have been on one of the many flights, car rides, or late-night gatherings with an adult beverage in a far-off and half-forgotten bar we had shared over the years.

As I walked back to my hotel, careful not to slip on patches of lingering frost along the shaded sidewalks, my thoughts drifted to much warmer times and climes.

I had recently returned from Hawaii, where we were filming for a new project about the spirit of this country as it approaches its 250th anniversary. I had filmed in Hawaii once before, with Dan, back in 2011, for a special marking the 70th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

The two projects are very different in tone and scope, but they will likely share at least one thing in common: the music of Ledward (Led) Kaapana. We featured Led’s artistry in our Pearl Harbor special, and for the new film we interviewed him and he played for us again.

Led is a master of Hawaiian slack-key guitar, a genre unique to the islands. Legend has it that the style grew out of influences brought by Mexican cowboys, known as paniolo, who arrived in Hawaii in the 19th century and introduced guitars. The music is called slack-key because the strings are loosened from standard tuning, opening up new melodic possibilities. The lower strings carry the bass rhythm, while the upper strings are plucked for melody. The result is intricate, flowing, inventive, and beautiful, especially in the hands of a virtuoso like Led.

At a time when our diversity is being demonized, when autocratic power seeks to pit us against one another, promoting fear and violence instead of the unity and mutual understanding that give this country its strength, this music feels like an act of resistance. It reminds us of the beauty that can arise when different notes and different people are allowed to speak, adding their voices to a blended harmony.

So today, I am sharing a song from Led, along with a longer concert featuring him and other great Hawaiian musicians. I hope many of you will take the time to listen, and that it offers a moment of warmth, beauty, and perspective, a reminder of what is still possible when we listen to one another.

Here’s the longer concert.

