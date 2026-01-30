Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Through the Fog, by Elliot Kirschner

Discussion about this post

The Bilingual Garden
1d

Breakfast in Hawaii, accompanied by the sounds of a virtuosically played slack key guitar, brings back memories...

Many years ago, a Scotsman left me his record collection, a colorful mix of classical, jazz, and Hawaiian music.

The latter was a surprise, a mood booster. The children loved it immediately and asked to hear it again and again. They looked at the covers, asked lots of questions, and after a short time my home was transformed into a South Sea paradise, where little girls danced to the sounds of Clara Inter's "Red Opu", swinging their hips in improvised pā'us, wearing wreaths and flowers made of colorful crepe paper. Unforgettable.

Mary
2d

Thank you, Elliot, for introducing me to a new genre of music--it was delightful. I always liked Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's music also. Musicians can bring some levity and comfort in turbulent times like these. Even Bruce Springsteen's new protest song "Streets of Minneapolis" helped me with some strong emotions. They all play a big part bringing me to heights of joy and soothing the lows of life.

9 more comments...

