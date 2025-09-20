On this Saturday, my thoughts turn to the veil of history to try to make sense of a disorientating present.

As we see those entrusted with positions of power and leadership use political violence as a pretext to tear this country further apart...

As we see them fan the flames of division and wink, if not outright encourage, further violence...

As we see them seek to rewrite history and foment hatred…

Let us please hold on to our common humanity and remember what real leadership in a moment of tragedy and crisis can look like...

There are some stories you grow up hearing, lessons in morality and empathy that remain burrowed in your consciousness. I don’t recall who first told me about what happened in Indianapolis on April 4, 1968. It could have been a teacher, a professor, my grandparents, my parents, or someone else who had lived through it. But I will never forget the details. That was the night Robert Kennedy, running for president, gave one of the most famous impromptu speeches in American history to share the horrific news that Martin Luther King Jr. had just been shot and killed.

I remember that Kennedy spoke from the back of a flatbed truck, that some of his aides had urged him not to go to the Black neighborhood because they feared violence. I remember that many in the crowd did not yet know King had been shot, and that in recordings of the speech you can hear their gasps when Kennedy delivers. I remember that his message was one of heartbreak, unity, and love. And I remember that while cities across America erupted in flames that night, Indianapolis did not.

I remember first hearing the speech a long time ago, though it has been many years. When I looked it up a few days back and watched it again through the broken lens of our troubled times, I was simultaneously overcome by pride at how our nation has risen from tragedy and a sadness that we seem to be hurtling backwards instead of into a more hopeful future. It is almost impossible to comprehend the chasm between the nobility of Kennedy’s words and sentiment, and the vile ramblings of those who now shape our national discourse. How have we fallen so far?

Of all the historical figures I’ve read about or studied in school, I never felt I had a good sense of Robert Kennedy. Sure, I knew him from his time in his brother’s administration and the tragedy of his death. But the magic he seemed to inspire in my parents and their generation always felt distant and elusive, and compelling.

And when I heard him give this speech now, in these troubled times, I got it.

Searching for more context, I found a remarkable article from The New Yorker written for the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination. There I learned that Kennedy also spoke the following day in Cleveland to a very different crowd.

As the article recounts:

“If the Indianapolis speech was a lament, the speech he gave in Cleveland was an indictment—delivered more in sorrow than in anger, but just barely…The audience—mostly white, mostly businessmen—sat in silence as Kennedy condemned “the mindless menace of violence . . . which again stains our land and every one of our lives” and asked why America should continue to “make it easy for men of all shades of sanity to acquire whatever weapons and ammunition they desire.” He continued, “Too often we honor swagger and bluster and the wielders of force; too often we excuse those who are willing to build their own lives on the shattered dreams of others. . . . Some look for scapegoats, others look for conspiracies, but this much is clear: violence breeds violence, repression brings retaliation, and only a cleansing of our society can remove this sickness from our land.”

To read these words now, after everything we are living through, is to feel a shared national shame about how contemporary these sentiments feel. Have we learned nothing? As we know, Kennedy himself would be killed just two months later.

What a loss. And how we need such leaders now.

Leave a comment

Share

Here is audio of the Cleveland speech and the full text is below.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY, “REMARKS AT THE CLEVELAND CITY CLUB” (APRIL 5, 1968)

Mr. Chairman, ladies and gentlemen, I speak to you under different circumstances than I had intended to just twenty-four hours ago. For this is a time of shame and a time of sorrow. It is not a day for politics. I have saved this one opportunity–my only event of today–to speak briefly to you about the mindless menace of violence in America which again stains our land and every one of our lives.

It’s not the concern of any one race. The victims of the violence are black and white, rich and poor, young and old, famous and unknown. They are, most important of all, human beings whom other human beings loved and needed. No one–no matter where he lives or what he does–can be certain whom next will suffer from some senseless act of bloodshed. And yet it goes on and on and on in this country of ours.

Why? What has violence ever accomplished? What has it ever created? No martyr’s cause has ever been stilled by an assassin’s bullet. No wrongs have ever been righted by riots and civil disorders. A sniper is only a coward, not a hero; and an uncontrolled or uncontrollable mob is only the voice of madness, not the voice of the people.

Whenever any American’s life is taken by another American unnecessarily–whether it is done in the name of the law or in defiance of the law, by one man or by a gang, in cold blood or in passion, in an attack of violence or in response to violence–whenever we tear at the fabric of our lives which another man has painfully and clumsily woven for himself and his children–whenever we do this, then the whole nation is degraded. “Among free men,” said Abraham Lincoln, “there can be no successful appeal from the ballot to the bullet; and those who take such appeal are sure to lose their case and pay the cost.”

Yet we seemingly tolerate a rising level of violence that ignores our common humanity and our claims to civilization alike. We calmly accept newspaper reports of civilian slaughter in far off lands. We glorify killing on movie and television screens and we call it entertainment. We make it easier for men of all shades of sanity to acquire weapons and ammunition that they desire.

Too often we honor swagger and bluster and the wielders of force. Too often we excuse those who are willing to build their own lives on the shattered dreams of other human beings. Some Americans who preach nonviolence abroad fail to practice it here at home. Some who accuse others of rioting, and inciting riots, have by their own conduct invited them. Some look for scapegoats; others look for conspiracies. But this much is clear: violence breeds violence; repression breeds retaliation; and only a cleansing of our whole society can remove this sickness from our souls.

For there is another kind of violence, slower but just as deadly, destructive as the shot or the bomb in the night. This is the violence of institutions–indifference, inaction, and decay. This is the violence that afflicts the poor, that poisons relations between men because their skin has different colors. This is a slow destruction of a child by hunger, and schools without books, and homes without heat in the winter. This is the breaking of a man’s spirit by denying him the chance to stand as a father and as a man amongst other men.

And this too afflicts us all. For when you teach a man to hate and to fear his brother, when you teach that he is a lesser man because of his color or his beliefs or the policies that he pursues, when you teach that those who differ from you threaten your freedom or your job or your home or your family, then you also learn to confront others not as fellow citizens but as enemies–to be met not with cooperation but with conquest, to be subjugated and to be mastered.

We learn, at the last, to look at our brothers as alien, alien men with whom we share a city, but not a community, men bound to us in common dwelling, but not in a common effort. We learn to share only a common fear–only a common desire to retreat from each other–only a common impulse to meet disagreement with force.

For all this there are no final answers for those of us who are American citizens. Yet we know what we must do, and that is to achieve true justice among all of our fellow citizens. The question is not what programs we should seek to enact. The question is whether we can find in our own midst and in our own hearts that leadership of humane purpose that will recognize the terrible truths of our existence.

We must admit the vanity of our false distinctions, the false distinctions among men, and learn to find our own advancement in search for the advancement of all. We must admit to ourselves that our children’s future cannot be built on the misfortune of another’s. We must recognize that this short life can neither be ennobled or enriched by hatred or by revenge.

Our lives on this planet are too short, the work to be done is too great to let this spirit flourish any longer in this land of ours. Of course we cannot banish it with a program, nor with a resolution.

But we can perhaps remember–if only for a time–that those who live with us are our brothers, that they share with us the same short moment of life, that they seek–as do we–nothing but the chance to live out their lives in purpose and in happiness, winning what satisfaction and fulfillment that they can.

Surely this bond of common fate, surely this bond of common goals can begin to teach us something. Surely we can learn, at the least, to look around at those of us, of our fellow man, and surely we can begin to work a little harder to bind up the wounds among us and to become in our hearts brothers and countrymen once again.

Tennyson wrote in Ulysses: that which we are, we are; one equal temper of heroic hearts, made weak by time and fate, but strong in will; to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

Thank you very much.